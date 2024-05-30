HR Acuity Wins Bronze for Most Innovative Company of the Year at the 2024 Stevie Awards

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, was named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

"This prestigious award recognizes HR Acuity's commitment to helping companies mitigate risk and build more trusted workplaces," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity. "From issue through aftercare, the HR Acuity platform enables companies to tackle the intricate challenges of documenting, managing, and analyzing employee issues and respond in a trusted, predictable way – building transparency, fostering trust, and consistent experiences."

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 5,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. They publish the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 8 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, as well its newest research, Workplace Harassment and Misconduct Insights.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.



For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

