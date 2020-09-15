HR Acuity Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2020 International Business Awards® for COVID-19 Response

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leading provider of employee relations and investigations management technology, announced today that it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards® for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the 2nd Stevie Award this year for HR Acuity, which also won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Great Employers earlier this summer.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others.

HR Acuity was honored for offering its HR technology and thought leadership free during the pandemic. As the COVID-19 public health crisis unfolded, millions of workers found themselves furloughed or unexpectedly working from home. HR and employee relations professionals scrambled to handle the massive challenge.

HR Acuity, the only technology platform purpose-built for employee relations and investigation management, stepped into the gap, announcing in early March that the company would provide a free version of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, along with a COVID-19 thought leadership resources center. The platform and expert advice empowered HR and employee relations leaders to effectively manage the people impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

In the words of one judge who recognized HR Acuity: "Undoubtedly, the pandemic asked us how we work, teach and accompany the people we love and around us. At work, it is the same. Making a tool available for free talks about the company's human quality, the sustainability with which the business is thought and the way of thinking of this work team. Nice job! Well done!"

"It's really exciting to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for a second time for helping HR and employee relations professionals lead through the pandemic," said HR Acuity CEO and Founder Deborah J. Muller. "We are humbled by this recognition and the judges' kind words. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to supporting all HR and employee relations professionals as we move through the recovery and rebuilding phases."

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

