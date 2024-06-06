HR Acuity's empowER Community Surpasses 5,000 Members

Company also announces first-ever Employee Relations Leadership Award to recognize the outstanding contributions of ER leaders

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, proudly announces that its empowER community has reached a significant milestone of 5,000 members. This achievement underscores the community's rapid growth and HR Acuity's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among employee relations, investigations and compliance leaders.

Since its inception, empowER has been providing a unique platform and a dedicated space where employee relations practitioners can access resources, gain insights and network with peers to enhance their strategies and career paths. The community has been instrumental in promoting best practices and creating a supportive environment focused on professional development.

Every day, empowER members are driving the conversations that are shaping the next practices in employee relations. Post this

"We are thrilled our vibrant community has reached this milestone of 5,000 members so quickly and that members are finding value and are eagerly spreading the word," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity. "While we are committed to supporting members on their journeys to create better employee experiences and safer workplaces, it is each member's passion and dedication to improving employee relations and their willingness to freely share their expertise and insights that has made empowER a vital resource in this field. Every day, empowER members are driving the conversations that are shaping the next practices in employee relations."

empowER offers an extensive and growing library of resources, member contributed content, exclusive access to expert and member-led events and a jobs board to connect those looking for talent or new opportunities. The community will continue to expand its offerings to meet the needs of its members.

To mark this growth milestone, HR Acuity is also introducing the first-ever Employee Relations Leadership Award to recognize the outstanding contributions of ER leaders. The award will celebrate employee relations leaders who have made an exceptional impact on the direction and advancement of employee relations in their organizations and are committed to creating a healthy workplace culture, that fosters safety, fairness and transparency.

Winners will be selected based on proven ability to elevate the employee relations function, drive innovation, demonstrate measurable results and shape the future of employee relations.

The Award is open to all organizations. Self-nominations are accepted, and nominations will be open from May 15-July 31. Recipients will be announced at the 2024 Employee Relations Roundtable in Denver, Colorado September 25-26, 2024.

HR Acuity invites HR professionals and ER leaders to join the empowER Community and be part of this thriving network of industry peers at https://empower-er.org.

