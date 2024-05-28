HR Acuity's Secures 2024 HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Employee Experience Solution

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, proudly announces it has been recognized as a winner of the 2024 HR Tech Awards in the Employee Experience category for Best Comprehensive Solution by Lighthouse Research.

"I am thrilled that HR Acuity has been recognized by the 2024 HR Tech Awards for our dedication to enhancing the employee experience through our comprehensive solutions," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity. "This award underscores our commitment to empowering organizations to foster environments where transparency and trust are at the forefront. We remain dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that shape how organizations manage employee relations and investigations."

"Work doesn't always go as expected, and when employers need to investigate an issue, allow employees to report concerns, or document ongoing problems, they often do so on paper, in spreadsheets, or other insecure and stale methods," stated Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer of Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "HR Acuity's platform offers a streamlined option for enterprise employers that want to not only address these challenges but also see the data for trends and actionable insights across the organization."

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 5,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. They publish the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 8 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, as well its newest research, Workplace Harassment and Misconduct Insights.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

