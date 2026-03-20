HR and Accounting Teams Turn to ez1095 2025 to Beat Critical ACA Filing Deadlines

ez1095 2025 ACA Software Now Offers e-file Direct Add-On with No TCC Required for Faster, Simpler ACA Compliance. Download and take the trial run for compatibility testing.

REDMOND, Wash., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With ACA reporting deadlines quickly approaching, HR and accounting professionals are under increasing pressure to file accurate and compliant forms on time. ez1095 2025 ACA Software from Halfpricesoft delivers a streamlined solution with enhanced, powerful e-file direct add-on that allows users to submit forms without obtaining a Transmitter Control Code (TCC).

How to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial) Speed Speed

Don't let deadlines and TCC requirements slow you down. Get started with ez1095 2025 ACA Software today and take advantage of the e-file direct add-on for fast, hassle-free ACA filing. Visit Halfpricesoft to learn more and download now.

E-file ez1095 software prices start at $495.00 for Federal processing for a single installation and $695.00 for a single installation for both Federal and State processing. The single installation supports unlimited forms for many companies at one flat rate. (Additional cost for e-file direct filing through Halfpricesoft.com).

Why companies are switching to ez1095:

Designed for both small businesses and large organizations, ez1095 2025 ACA software enables clients to prepare ACA Forms 1095-B, 1095-C, and 1094-C efficiently with built-in tools for data entry, validation, and error checking.

The standout feature for 2025 is the e-file direct add-on, which allows customers to transmit ACA forms directly through Halfpricesoft, eliminating the need to apply for and manage a TCC with the IRS. This saves valuable time for HR and accounting teams working against tight deadlines and simplifies the entire filing process.

By removing the traditional e-filing barriers, businesses can avoid delays associated with TCC registration and instead focus on completing and submitting forms quickly and accurately. This is especially beneficial for companies filing for the first time or those needing a last-minute filing solution.

In addition, the software allows clients to generate and distribute recipient copies in PDF format, helping organizations meet employee distribution requirements efficiently while maintaining professional documentation.

As ACA compliance requirements continue to demand accuracy and timeliness, ez1095 2025 ACA software provides a modern, user-friendly solution that empowers teams to stay compliant without added complexity.

"We understand the urgency HR and accounting teams face during ACA season," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft. "With the addition of e-file direct, ez1095 2025 ACA software removes one of the biggest barriers to filing with no TCC requirement, making it faster and easier than ever to meet deadlines with confidence."

ez1095 provides powerful tools to streamline ACA form preparation, including:

Direct IRS e-file add-on for transmitting ACA forms through ez1095 software (no TCC code required).

Bulk XML import dramatically reduces manual data entry tasks.

Prepare all 1095 in-house and offline.

Supports 1094-B, 1095-B, 1094-C, and 1095-C forms.

Print on white paper with inkjet or laser printer for recipients (cost $295.00 for print only version).

PDF print 1095 forms for recipients.

Supports federal and state e-filing.

Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate.

No cost general customer support for software troubleshooting.

Streamlined end- to-end processing for time-sensitive March deadlines.

Designed for small to mid-sized businesses, insurance providers, accountants, and HR professionals, ez1095 combines affordability with professional-grade performance.

A Complete ACA Workflow in One Solution: By combining bulk data import with direct electronic filing, ez1095 eliminates the need for multiple systems and reduces the risk of errors caused by manual transfers, saving valuable time for HR teams, payroll departments, and accounting firms. Prices for e-file start at $495.00 for Federal (self-filing), $695.00 for Federal and State (self-file) For the efile direct add-on service the cost is the efile version of ez1095 and the forms cost. Download today!

About Halfpricesoft.com:

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable business software designed for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals. Known for its easy-to-use solutions, the company offers popular software products including ez1095, ezW2Correction, ezPaycheck, and ezCheckPrinting. These tools help businesses streamline payroll processing, tax form preparation, and compliance reporting while saving time and reducing costs.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com