HR Path continues to expand with the merger of US-based company Terra Information Group

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path welcomes Unites States-based company Terra Information Group into the HR Path Group as they further establish their North American expertise and presence. HR Path is a global HR leader for more than 22 years, that supports companies as they undergo digital transformation.

Terra Information Group (TIG) is a consulting provider helping companies improve their performance and profitability by streamlining their HR business processes. They specialize in SAP® and SuccessFactors solutions for businesses in the USA and provide end-to-end solutions for our customers including installation, support, and consulting services.

Wim de Smet, Partner and Head of US Operations, HR Path Group, said, "At HR Path, our growth continues to evolve as we partner with individuals who share our same passion for people success. In the US, we have experienced over 50% growth this year. TIG exemplifies our philosophy and brings significant experience as a provider of a full line of comprehensive IT consulting services that combines their expertise with the best practices of the industry. I am also very happy to work together with Mrs. Mamta Aggarwal Partner at HR Path."

Cyril Courtin, Co-President, HR Path said, "TIG and Mrs. Aggarwal have partnered with us in the past on numerous digital transformation projects and this acquisition comes to us as the next natural step in progression. We look forward to working together to expand strategically across the United States. With this acquisition, the US will rank second out of our 19 countries across the globe, that will generate more than $20 million in revenue this fiscal year."

Mamta Aggarwal, CEO, Terra Information Group, said, "Our merger with HR Path, allows us to expand our portfolio of services. By leveraging HR Path's global footprint, this expands our offerings to existing and new clients. Our employees will benefit from a broader set of career paths, a wider range of projects and being part of a larger global team to deliver for our customers."

HR Path is a global leader in Human Resources who supports companies for whom the human experience is essential to their digital transformation. Its 3 business lines, Advise, Implement & Run, contribute to the HR performance of its customers.

Created in 2001, with its 1,500 talents, HR Path advises, integrates, and operates in 19 countries for more than 1,500 clients. Its turnover to date amounts to 172 million euros.

TIG is a Global System Integrator with focus on SAP HR / SuccessFactors Solutions. TIG delivers end to end SAP transformation and migration services leveraging our accelerators and pre-configured solutions for all SAP Modules. TIG is also a partner with OpenText, Workforce Software, Kronos, ServiceNow and several other SAP Technology Partners. TIG has a network of over 20,000 SAP Professionals worldwide with 100+ employees worldwide. TIG specializes in SAP Staff Augmentation and Contracting.

