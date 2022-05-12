HR Tech Disruptor HiBob Partners with Deputy to Streamline Administration of Shift Employees

The product integration synchronizes data from Bob to Deputy, allowing customers to manage their shift employees in Deputy without having to manually input the data. The customer can create, activate, update, and deactivate a shift employee using this integration. The integration eliminates administrative headaches, leaving room for HR and company leaders to allocate more time towards driving an overall positive employee experience. With the continuing challenge of attracting and retaining top talent, this partnership is a strategic complement for Bob customers with shift workers as it increases employee productivity and engagement through quick and easy schedule sharing and streamlined communication.

"With our Deputy partnership, we are pleased to give our customers an enhanced solution for tracking time and attendance for shift work, lifting the administrative burden off of HR professionals. They are relieved of duplicative data entry and can focus their valuable time on retention and hiring," comments Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "We believe that modern companies are offering more work flexibility than ever before in regard to when you work, how long you work, and much more – making the Deputy partnership a synergetic solution for increased flexibility. Together, we look forward to giving companies and their people a better overall work experience."

Both serving modern, mid-sized, multinational companies, HiBob and Deputy share commitments to increase employee engagement and productivity. Because of the two companies' dedication to being easy to use, efficient, and streamlined, HiBob and Deputy had many shared clients before the partnership began. The integration allows shared clients to easily sync employee information across the two platforms, while captivating new clients with the appeal of creating seamless HR processes and better employee experience.

David Kelly, General Manager EMEA at Deputy, said: "HR has so many challenges to continue to drive value in difficult circumstances - a skills and workforce crisis with a (rightly) ever more demanding employee base. And who want useful and highly integrated business tools that deliver personalized, relevant information at the right moment. Deputy and HiBob represent this new world of design led apps that employees enjoy."

For more information on the partnership, please click here .

About HiBob

HiBob was founded to modernize HR tech. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, Bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 2,000 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

About Deputy

Deputy helps businesses spend less time on managing staff scheduling and more time focusing on quality care. It's how 320,000 workplaces across the world have improved the efficiency of their teams while reducing their admin workload. Our software's power, simplicity, and mobility has earned us more than 320,000 happy customers — who are our greatest advocates. With Deputy, you're not just saving time and money. You're making life easier for your teams and helping them provide better service. Learn more at www.deputy.com .

