HR Tech Leader HiBob Partners with 360Learning to Deliver Cutting-Edge Automation Solution for HR and Company Leaders

The partnership brings an employee's HR and learning and development journeys closer together, enabling customers of both HiBob and 360Learning to more effectively track and manage employee L&D progress in relation to performance, compensation, and benefits. The closer alignment of L&D and HR insights eliminates administrative headaches, empowering people managers to allocate more time towards driving company culture, facilitating onboarding, and managing higher volumes of new hires, departures, promotions, and reorganizations. With the current labor shortage and Great Resignation, this partnership enables HR and company leaders to allocate more time towards driving an overall positive employee experience bolstered by employee betterment and advancement.

"With the current skills gap, talent wars, and broadening of remote and hybrid work, companies are recognizing the importance of maintaining employee engagement by supporting an employee's professional development," says Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "A HiBob study saw that 87% of millennials rated 'career development and personal growth' as a key criteria for them in a job, with 'opportunities to learn and grow' as a main factor for retention so, in the battle for talent, companies will lose out if these perks aren't offered. This turnkey integration helps HR and managers further facilitate, recognize, and reward learning progression regardless of if an employee is in office, remote, or hybrid."

The partnership allows the automatic sharing of employee user data from Bob to 360Learning, connecting HR insights more closely to the employee's learning and development journey within the 360Learning platform. People leaders can track, report, and measure the impact of collaborative learning by seeing who is creating courses for other colleagues, who is participating, who is learning and cultivating new skills, and at what levels or pace. Bringing learning and development insights closer to the employees record (performance reviews, compensation, etc.) provides managers and leaders a more insightful outlook on their people. Additionally, it allows business leaders and managers access to where an employee may be struggling or need improvement, or alternatively, where they are progressing or excelling.

"Learning is one of the most defining aspects of the employee journey. How effectively an employee onboards and transitions into new roles affects their growth and performance," says 360Learning CEO Nick Hernandez. "At a time when companies are struggling to attract and upskill employees, L&D teams need to be strategic and focus on facilitating collaborative learning, not reconciling systems. Our partnership with HiBob does exactly that, empowering HR and L&D leaders to focus on people and learning."

Both pioneers in their respective industries, HiBob and 360Learning share commitments to putting people first and empowering employees. The integration is a step forward for two powerhouse companies that are on the rise and well-positioned to continue helping companies educate, maintain, and attract high-performing talent in culture-first workplaces.

For more information on the partnership, please click here .

About HiBob

HiBob was founded to modernize HR tech. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 1,000 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com.

About 360Learning:

360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. To find out more, please visit www.360learning.com .

SOURCE HiBob