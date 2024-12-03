HR Violations or Office Celebrations: The Shocking Party Risks You Didn't See Coming

"Holiday Cheers and HR Fears" Norris McLaughlin, P.A.'s The Employment Strategists Podcast

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies bring employees together for their end of year celebrations, office events may lead to HR risks and career-ending mistakes. In this episode of The Employment Strategists podcast, labor and employment attorneys and co-hosts David T. Harmon and Mariya Gonor pull back the curtain on workplace party disasters and explore how to celebrate without putting your company or yourself into legal trouble.

David T. Harmon and Mariya Gonor, co-hosts of The Employment Strategists podcast and co-chairs of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies at Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

"The employer needs to have policies that they are ready to enforce," says David T. Harmon, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group. "Those policies exist to protect employees and the workplace; they need to be ready to act when boundaries are crossed."

This podcast episode focuses on everything from mandatory attendance and alcohol policies to employee expectations. Keeping your celebrations safe, compliant, and fun is critical to avoiding a human resources disaster. "Even if the party is off-site, that doesn't mean that the employer policies, including harassment, discrimination, all of a sudden go out the window," says Mariya Gonor, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group. "Those policies still are very much effective because it is an employer-sponsored event."

Employers should handle these situations like any other complaint. "If you face inappropriate conduct or harassment, speak up," urges Harmon.

The episode also includes real-world scenarios, such as cases where improper behavior at holiday parties led to legal action or reputational damage. "For employees, it's simple," says Harmon. "Act professionally, or risk being the talk of the company on Monday."

