Norris McLaughlin P.A. Chair David C. Roberts Debuts NJ Business Divorce Video Series

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. announced the launch of the New Jersey Business Divorce video series hosted by David C. Roberts, Esq., Chair of the firm. The video series will premiere on March 12, 2026 on the firm's website, LinkedIn, and Roberts' YouTube channel Understanding Business Divorce. Watch the teaser trailer for the video series on YouTube here.

"I spent years writing about these issues and I'm excited to bring these conversations to short, easy-to-digest videos based on real world experiences in my practice," said David C. Roberts, Chair of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. The series will include topics like partner or shareholder disputes, owner oppression, freeze-outs. "Business Divorce topics can feel overwhelming, but my goal is to make them clear and practical."

The series will cover new and evergreen topics of shareholder disputes without using legal jargon. Roberts aims to break down the topics in conversational tones, adopting a similar strategy he uses in his monthly blog posts. Roberts' Business Divorce in NJ blog has been running for nearly 20 years and contains over 115 blogs using real world examples to help readers understand complex topics.

About David C. Roberts

David C. Roberts, Chair of the firm, devotes his practice to handling complex commercial litigation matters such as fraud, fraudulent transfers, trade secrets, and restrictive covenant litigation, with particular emphasis on business partnership and shareholder disputes in New Jersey.

Often called business divorce litigation, the business owner disputes Roberts routinely handles include shareholder and LLC member oppression, business fraud, embezzlement, owner freeze-outs, dissenter's rights cases, and suits seeking to dissociate or expel an owner from a company. He focuses on resolving matters through mediation, if that approach fits the client's goals and objectives, but is an experienced trial attorney who can effectively try any case that can't otherwise be resolved.

Roberts often represents a minority shareholder seeking to assert his or her rights to relief, usually seeking a forced buy-out. And just as often, he represents majority owners of businesses defending against such claims. This experience gives him insight into how his adversary in a case may be thinking and strategizing. Roberts has handled business divorce litigation involving companies in almost every industry, especially family-owned businesses. As a result, he understands the unique challenges involved in suing, or being sued by, a relative.

Due to his unique ability to help companies navigate complexity and avoid litigation, Roberts has served as outside general counsel to several small-to-midsized companies. He has served in this capacity for almost two decades for Old Bridge Chemicals and Madison Industries, two leading companies in the animal feed additive industry. Roberts also has handled complex litigation matters for the Diocese of Metuchen.

Additionally, Roberts is a founder and former Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Monmouth Beach Education Foundation and has served on the Monmouth Beach Board of Education for 12 years.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 120 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

