HRO Today Names Four TrueBlue Leaders as Innovative HR Superstars

News provided by

TrueBlue, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that four of its leaders have been named to the HRO Today 2023 HR Superstars list, which recognizes individuals who are driving the industry forward with innovation.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen
President & CEO, TrueBlue 
Taryn Owen assumed the role of President and CEO of TrueBlue in September 2023. Prior to that, she was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022, after serving as Executive Vice President of TrueBlue and President of PeopleReady and PeopleScout since 2021. Over her 13-year tenure, she has led TrueBlue through significant periods of growth, was instrumental in its pandemic response and recovery, spearheaded its digital transformation strategies, and successfully led several acquisitions and substantial international expansion.

Previously at TrueBlue, Owen served as Executive Vice President and President of PeopleReady from 2019 to 2021, and Executive Vice President and President of PeopleScout from 2014 to 2019. Prior to these roles, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations and as Vice President of Client Delivery at PeopleScout. Owen has more than 20 years of talent acquisition experience. Before joining TrueBlue, she was an Operations Director at Randstad Sourceright Solutions, where she led global RPO engagements.

Carl Schweihs
Chief Financial Officer, TrueBlue
Carl R. Schweihs has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TrueBlue since October 2023. Previously, he served as President of PeopleManagement, TrueBlue's staffing business that is made up of Staff Management | SMX, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions and Centerline Drivers since June 2019. Prior to these roles, Schweihs served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts from 2017 to 2019, Vice President of Finance from 2015 to 2017 and Controller from 2014 to 2015. Schweihs joined TrueBlue following its acquisition of Seaton in 2014. Before that, he served in various financial leadership roles at Seaton and Grant Thornton.

Rick Betori
President, PeopleScout
Serving as PeopleScout President since March 2023, Betori helps strengthen client partnerships, drives innovation in talent solutions, fosters collaboration across teams and regions, and bolsters PeopleScout's reputation as an industry leader and trusted talent partner. With TrueBlue since 2011, he most recently served as Managing Director of the Americas for PeopleScout and has over 25 years of proven experience driving organizational change and growth. From 2011 to 2015, Betori served as President of former TrueBlue operating brand, StudentScout. Prior to joining TrueBlue, he served as President of Wonderlic, Inc. from 2007 to 2011 and before that as the President of an independent management consulting firm.

Kristy Willis
President, PeopleReady
Serving as PeopleReady President of since March 2023, Willis guides the company's strategic direction and is focused on achieving service excellence and industry leading growth through technology, delivery model innovation and employee empowerment. With TrueBlue since 2018, she most recently served as Chief Sales and Operations Officer of PeopleReady. Before joining PeopleReady, Willis had a nearly 20-year career with the Adecco Group, most recently serving as Senior Vice President for the Western Division with responsibility for leading sales, service delivery, fulfillment, operations and financial management. Before that, she held various senior leadership roles with Adecco.

See the full list of HRO Today 2023 HR Superstars here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.

Also from this source

TrueBlue Recognized for Women in Leadership

TrueBlue Recognized for Women in Leadership

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that TrueBlue President and CEO Taryn Owen and...
TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Dual Awards for Innovative JobStack App

TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Dual Awards for Innovative JobStack App

TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.