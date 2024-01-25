HRO Today Names Four TrueBlue Leaders as Innovative HR Superstars

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that four of its leaders have been named to the HRO Today 2023 HR Superstars list, which recognizes individuals who are driving the industry forward with innovation.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen

President & CEO, TrueBlue

Taryn Owen assumed the role of President and CEO of TrueBlue in September 2023. Prior to that, she was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022, after serving as Executive Vice President of TrueBlue and President of PeopleReady and PeopleScout since 2021. Over her 13-year tenure, she has led TrueBlue through significant periods of growth, was instrumental in its pandemic response and recovery, spearheaded its digital transformation strategies, and successfully led several acquisitions and substantial international expansion.

Previously at TrueBlue, Owen served as Executive Vice President and President of PeopleReady from 2019 to 2021, and Executive Vice President and President of PeopleScout from 2014 to 2019. Prior to these roles, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations and as Vice President of Client Delivery at PeopleScout. Owen has more than 20 years of talent acquisition experience. Before joining TrueBlue, she was an Operations Director at Randstad Sourceright Solutions, where she led global RPO engagements.

Carl Schweihs

Chief Financial Officer, TrueBlue

Carl R. Schweihs has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TrueBlue since October 2023. Previously, he served as President of PeopleManagement, TrueBlue's staffing business that is made up of Staff Management | SMX, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions and Centerline Drivers since June 2019. Prior to these roles, Schweihs served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts from 2017 to 2019, Vice President of Finance from 2015 to 2017 and Controller from 2014 to 2015. Schweihs joined TrueBlue following its acquisition of Seaton in 2014. Before that, he served in various financial leadership roles at Seaton and Grant Thornton.

Rick Betori

President, PeopleScout

Serving as PeopleScout President since March 2023, Betori helps strengthen client partnerships, drives innovation in talent solutions, fosters collaboration across teams and regions, and bolsters PeopleScout's reputation as an industry leader and trusted talent partner. With TrueBlue since 2011, he most recently served as Managing Director of the Americas for PeopleScout and has over 25 years of proven experience driving organizational change and growth. From 2011 to 2015, Betori served as President of former TrueBlue operating brand, StudentScout. Prior to joining TrueBlue, he served as President of Wonderlic, Inc. from 2007 to 2011 and before that as the President of an independent management consulting firm.

Kristy Willis

President, PeopleReady

Serving as PeopleReady President of since March 2023, Willis guides the company's strategic direction and is focused on achieving service excellence and industry leading growth through technology, delivery model innovation and employee empowerment. With TrueBlue since 2018, she most recently served as Chief Sales and Operations Officer of PeopleReady. Before joining PeopleReady, Willis had a nearly 20-year career with the Adecco Group, most recently serving as Senior Vice President for the Western Division with responsibility for leading sales, service delivery, fulfillment, operations and financial management. Before that, she held various senior leadership roles with Adecco.

See the full list of HRO Today 2023 HR Superstars here.

