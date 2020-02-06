HRS Recognized as the 2020 Best in KLAS Leader for Remote Patient Monitoring

Founded in 2012, HRS provides healthcare agencies from home health, hospitals, and physician groups to health systems and ACOs with the top ranked care management platform to better monitor patients and reduce hospital readmissions. Via the platform, patients engage in their care and communicate with their clinicians, improving their overall quality of life.

As the prevalence of chronic conditions continues to rise – affecting nearly 40% of the US population – more patients require the ability to bring healthcare home and quickly access healthcare if their condition deteriorates. HRS is leading the way with individualized, high-quality care for clinical teams and their patients.

"HRS was founded on the belief that healthcare must be simple, accessible, and patient-centered. Every day we work with our partners to deliver results and build innovative and sustainable telehealth programs" said HRS CEO, Jarrett Bauer. "We are honored to be recognized by KLAS and are excited to continue providing patients and clinicians with the best remote monitoring platform out there."

"Frederick Health Hospital has worked with HRS for over three years. They came along side our chronic care management program and helped us to enhance our standard of care. The support we get from the HRS team is amazing and they are so attentive to our needs and plans for growth," added Lisa Hogan, Chronic Care Management Team Leader at Frederick Memorial Hospital. "We are looking forward to using the video conferencing more in the future and I know HRS will be right there with us helping us develop and add to our chronic care program. We have had great results from our program in our community and could not ask for a better partner than HRS."

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment," said KLAS President, Adam Gale. "Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

KLAS is an independent research organization, monitoring healthcare vendor performance. Best in KLAS leaders are selected from among more than 250 vendors based on interviews with over 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics.

Health Recovery Solutions will accept the award at the Best in KLAS Awards Reception at HIMSS20 in Orlando, Florida on March 9, 2020.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading health systems with the most advanced remote monitoring platform and technology-enabled management services focused on changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. For clinicians, HRS' software allows for the management of high-risk patients and provides seamless communication with them through video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and wellbeing.

To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit https://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com/klas-awards or call (347) 699-6477.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

Media Contact: Tess Meehan, tmeehan@healthrecoverysolutions.com

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions

Related Links

https://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com

