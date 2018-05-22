HRSA Wins Igniting Innovation 2018 with Modern Data Analytics Platform

HRSA envisioned MDAP to modernize the agency's grants business intelligence approach and to reduce risks in grants decision-making. MDAP empowers the HRSA Staff to harness and analyze Grants and Performance data to support data-driven decision-making, mitigate risks in HRSA's $10B grants portfolio and increase impact—such as the increase in screening Mental Health patients for depression from 38% to 60%, for example. MDAP turns a traditional IT-centric analysis approach on its head; instead of limiting data exploration to subject matter experts, MDAP provides analytic approaches that accommodate varying user-skill levels and intentions.

To make the project successful, HRSA combined a new approach (agile BI) with a new tool (Tableau) and embraced an agile delivery model in collaboration with business users. Using MDAP, HRSA has achieved 40% reduced time-to-insight and has motivated more than 50% of business users and decision-makers to effectively leverage the platform. Those users have generated more than 486 self-service analytical reports over the past year. This platform is reusable and extensible, relying heavily on automation to reduce total cost of ownership by $1M annually. REI Systems congratulates HRSA on this honor and has been proud to support HRSA in the agency's journey to use data analytics to improve health care for millions of Americans.

