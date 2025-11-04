REI Systems' Solution Now Available through the Department of War CDAO's Tradewinds Solution Marketplace - SBIR Aisle

STERLING, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the government, is proud to announce that its Federal Assistance Management Platform, which transforms how agencies deliver innovation, funding, and oversight, is now available through the SBIR Aisle program from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War's (DoW's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), digital and data capabilities. The SBIR Aisle within the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a specialized enclave that allows small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions in strategic focus areas such as AI, machine learning, digital and data. It further supports the SBIR/STTR program's goal of commercializing technologies by providing greater visibility for post-competitive solutions.

REI's video, REI's Federal Assistance Management, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case of the platform. Built for the Department of Defense under a Phase III SBIR contract, the platform powers the Department of War SBIR/STTR Innovation Portal (DSIP)—a secure, cloud-native solution managing the full federal assistance lifecycle from solicitation to compliance. Trusted by OUSW(R&E) and all DoW components, DSIP connects more than 50,000 small businesses to innovation opportunities while improving transparency, accountability, and mission speed. With FedRAMP High and IL4 authorizations, enterprise-scale performance, and proven cost savings, REI's platform provides a reusable, modern framework to streamline grants, cooperative agreements, loans, and benefits across government—delivering measurable impact at scale. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

"Our acceptance into the Tradewinds SBIR Aisle is not just a recognition of our innovation, but also of the trust DoW has placed in our solutions," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI. "It gives agencies an immediate, direct path to scale proven technology that strengthens transparency, compliance, and mission outcomes."

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems