REI Systems Launches GovSBIR: The First Intelligent, End-to-End SBIR/STTR Ecosystem for Federal Agencies

STERLING, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the government, announced the launch of GovSBIR, the first comprehensive, intelligent platform designed to modernize and streamline the full lifecycle of the federal government's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

Built on REI's trusted GovGrants® framework and leveraging Salesforce's Agentforce, GovSBIR is a low-code, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution. It offers federal agencies an end-to-end system for managing both grant-based and contract-based SBIR and STTR awards—from solicitation through commercialization—with unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and adaptability. Furthermore, GovSBIR reduces the burden on small business applicants through automated workflows, intuitive interfaces, built-in compliance checks, and self-help resources.

GovSBIR is informed by REI Systems' decades of leadership in supporting NASA, DoD, EPA and SBA with SBIR solutions, including the development of the DSIP and ProSAMS platforms, and the maintenance of SBIR.gov. It directly supports the administration's mandates around efficiency, fiscal responsibility, and IT modernization.

"GovSBIR represents a bold shift from bespoke systems to a product model that empowers agencies to focus less on infrastructure and more on impact," said Heather Morgan, Senior Product Lead at REI Systems. "This is not just about better software—it's about enabling innovation at scale."

GovSBIR addresses systemic challenges by offering a shared solution that consolidates systems, standardizes workflows, and enables real-time reporting to the SBA. Agencies gain the benefits of lower total cost of ownership, faster implementation cycles, and access to shared enhancements contributed through the product roadmap.

AI-Powered Productivity and Integrity

GovSBIR's embedded Einstein AI enhances operational efficiency and program integrity. Key AI-driven features include:

Proposal Screening for automating administrative checks to quickly flag incomplete and non-compliant submissions, reducing manual review effort and accelerating time to evaluation





for automating administrative checks to quickly flag incomplete and non-compliant submissions, reducing manual review effort and accelerating time to evaluation Anomaly Detection to identify fraud , waste, and abuse





to identify , waste, and abuse Virtual Assistants to improve reviewer support and applicant guidance





to improve reviewer support and applicant guidance Compliance checks to reduce manual burden by automatically flagging issues such as formatting errors, missing certifications, foreign affiliations, and duplicate proposals—freeing program staff to focus on higher-value tasks

GovSBIR's intelligent automation is estimated to increase productivity by 30–50%, based on comparable efficiencies achieved in REI's other government platforms.

While built to support the SBIR/STTR core workflows and data requirements, GovSBIR allows agencies to configure business rules, forms, evaluation criteria, and deliverables. This flexibility ensures that each agency maintains operational independence while benefiting from a shared product infrastructure.

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

