HSN Expands All-Star Chef Portfolio to Celebrate National Food Month

Featuring the Launch of Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in live social shopping and video storytelling, is celebrating National Food Month this April with a new addition to its robust roster of world-renowned chefs and tastemakers with the highly anticipated debut of Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez.

Jenny Martinez with Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez HSN collection

HSN has been a go-to culinary destination for almost 50 years, with a portfolio of well-known leaders in the industry including Wolfgang Puck, Curtis Stone, Emeril Lagasse, Jet Tila and more. Jenny will join this esteemed group with a vibrant new kitchenware collection. The line invites customers to experience her globally inspired culinary vision deeply rooted in Mexican culture and thoughtfully designed to add color and connection to every meal.

"Food is one of the most powerful ways we connect — with our culture, our families and each other," said Rosalia Bucaro Polizzi, Chief Merchandising Officer, HSN. "This National Food Month, we're excited to bring that spirit to life for our customers through the launch of Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez and are confident her new line will help inspire creativity and joy in the kitchen."

Mesa Mia, meaning "my table," celebrates tradition, flavor and togetherness. Inspired by her Mexican heritage and a mission to encourage connection and creativity, Mesa Mia brings the warmth of home to every dish, honoring authentic Latino flavors while encouraging new culinary adventures. The collection blends colorful design with high-performance functionality, creating kitchen essentials perfect for everything from festive gatherings to intimate family meals.

"Growing up, the kitchen was always the heart of our home — where stories were shared, traditions were created and love was felt in every dish," said Jenny Martinez. "To me, Mesa Mia means more than just 'my table, 'it's about creating a space where everyone feels welcome. With this collection, I wanted to bring that same sense of connection and warmth to every table, inviting people to gather, celebrate food, and make lasting memories together."

HSN continues to evolve as a leading destination for immersive storytelling and live social shopping experiences. The culinary category features a curated assortment of the newest items from top national brands and chefs while also regularly introducing customers to innovative, emerging products and brands in the kitchen space.

Customers can experience the launch by tuning in to HSN at 1 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 28 to watch Jenny live on-air, visiting HSN.com to shop the collection and following @HSN on social media channels to get behind the scenes content and exclusive recipes.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, a website and a mobile app. HSN was founded nearly 50 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in West Chester, PA To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or X, follow HSN on Pinterest or YouTube, or search "HSN" on LinkedIn.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA, QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC Group is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com or follow QVC Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

SOURCE HSN