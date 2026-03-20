HSN to Honor Legendary Host Bobbi Ray Carter with 'Bobbi's Big Sendoff - LIVE!' March

The 'Queen of TV Shopping' Celebrates 43 Years at HSN with Live In-Studio Farewell Event

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in live social shopping and video storytelling, will celebrate the extraordinary career of beloved host Bobbi Ray Carter with "Bobbi's Big Sendoff – LIVE!," a special in-studio farewell event airing March 22, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m. EDT.

The live in-studio audience broadcast will bring together friends, family, brand partners, fellow hosts and longtime fans for an unforgettable celebration honoring Carter's 43-year career at HSN – and mark the retirement of one of the most recognizable personalities in television shopping.

Affectionately known as the "OG and Queen of TV Shopping," Carter has been a cornerstone of the HSN family since the network's earliest days. She began her career in 1983 when the company operated from a small local studio in Clearwater, Florida where hosts retrieved products from shelves through a hole in the wall before presenting them on-air and answering customer calls themselves. Over the last four decades, Carter became a trusted voice in millions of homes, spending nearly 42,000 hours on-air and helping shape the modern retail entertainment experience.

Throughout the month, customers can tune-in across multiple platforms and follow along on social for dedicated programming blocks and specials featuring nostalgic flashbacks and tributes to celebrate Bobbi Ray Carter's storied career. One example includes, "A Legendary Journey – Celebrating Bobbi Ray Carter's HSN Career," a QVC+ and HSN+ original documentary featuring over 40 years of can't-miss moments demonstrating the lasting impact Carter's made on everyone at HSN. Fans are also able to "shop the show" highlighting Carter's on camera look from head to toe. The documentary is now available to watch exclusively on QVC+ and HSN+, the free TV streaming service.

"For 43 years, Bobbi Ray Carter has brought warmth, authenticity and an incredible connection to our customers," said Stacy Bowe, President of HSN. "'Bobbi's Big Sendoff – LIVE!' will be a fitting tribute to a woman who helped define HSN and create lasting relationships with viewers."

As the first female live shopping host, Carter has seen the decades long transformation of home shopping from radio and local and national television to ecommerce and social media. Today, as live video commerce continues to evolve, Bobbi Ray Carter sees echoes of HSN's earliest days. "It feels a little full circle," she said. "In the beginning it was just the host, the product and the audience, and that connection is still what makes it so special today. Whether on TikTok Shop, our linear channels or ecommerce, great products – and our connection with the customer – is what it's all about."

Reflecting on her journey, Carter shared a message of gratitude for her fans, "For 43 years, you've welcomed me into your homes, and that's a priceless gift I will always treasure. Every show, every product, every conversation mattered because you were there."

Fans can tune-in to catch Bobbi Ray Carter on-air and across HSN's social channels this weekend, leading up to "Bobbi's Big Sendoff – LIVE!" on March 22, 2026, where she'll take her final bow after more than four decades at HSN.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, a website and a mobile app. HSN was founded nearly 50 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in West Chester, PA. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or X, follow HSN on Pinterest or YouTube, or LinkedIn.

About QVC Group

QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. QVC Group brings innovative products, compelling content, and unforgettable moments to millions of shoppers worldwide via social platforms, streaming apps, ecommerce sites and TV channels, making every screen a doorway to discovery, delight and community. QVC Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA,QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., QVC Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qvcgrp.com or follow QVC Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

SOURCE HSN