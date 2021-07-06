HSS Innovation Institute and TESLASUIT to Advance Healthcare with Immersive ХR Training Technology

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Institute at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and VR Electronics Ltd. (VRE)- maker of TESLASUIT and other advanced human-to-digital interface technologies - today announced a partnership to create movement wear and full-body-suit-based technology to improve human motion assessments for diagnostics, performance training, and next generation rehabilitation.

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology, and related disciplines. In Orthopedics, HSS is ranked No. 1 in the world by Newsweek, and No. 1 in the nation – for the past 11 years – by U.S. News & World Report. VRE is the developer of TESLASUIT, the world's first smart full-body suit designed to improve the user's motor skills through electro-stimulation in XR (VR/AR) training, utilizing rich real-time data.

The collaboration is the first aimed at assessing and fundamentally improving human movement and physical rehabilitation using full body sensors, covering 95% of the muscle mass of the human body. It combines 157 years of accumulated HSS knowledge of musculoskeletal health with TESLASUIT smart technology, which integrates biometry, motion capture and haptic feedback. Through the HSS Innovation Institute, the partnership aims to advance personalized, real-time diagnostics, training and physical rehabilitation.

"HSS has a unique responsibility and opportunity to advance the field of musculoskeletal health, combining our expertise and state-of-the-art technology for better wellness, injury prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "This partnership with TESLASUIT is another example of how we are fulfilling our Purpose, to help people get back to what they need and love to do better than any other place in the world."

The TESLASUIT award-winning smart bodysuit offers a combination of integrated technologies and is the first wearable technology in the market to combine haptic feedback biometry, advanced motion capture system which alongside EMS and TENS, can deliver a wide range of sensations and collect rich data from the body for real-time tracking that can enable detailed analytics.

"Our products' effectiveness for enhancing human performance is already proven for XR synthetic training across many of the world's largest companies and research institutions. So partnering with HSS makes perfect sense to utilize TESLASUIT's technologies in innovative medicine, combining our advanced systems' technologies and joint expertise. Together we can significantly improve the quality of patient care. Our partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery will extend our capability to be at the forefront of immersive technology, powering the future of medical healthcare solutions." said Sergei Nossoff, CEO of VR Electronics Ltd.

In Medicine and Rehabilitation, the TESLASUIT combined technologies allow physicians to process and analyze biometry and movement data for diagnostics and monitoring purposes, allowing instant haptic feedback, to extend each session using advanced EMS & TENS to enhance user performance and experience throughout the rehabilitation lifecycle.

"Integrating HSS knowledge and expertise within TESLASUIT technology will continue to propel HSS ahead in Next Generation Care. This is another example of how HSS is bringing technology to the world through development of high-quality remote diagnostics, virtual monitoring, and data-driven training across the continuum of care." said Jordan Harmon, HSS Vice President of Care Delivery Innovation.

This collaboration will further support HSS's plans to expand its footprint in Performance and Prevention, using data science as a backbone to improve motion analytics for musculoskeletal care, and leverage wearable technology for a connected healthcare experience.

"This partnership will bring together the best minds across musculoskeletal health and wearable technology market-leaders to help empower patients and consumers to move better, train better, rehab better, and live better." said Leonard Achan, President of the HSS Innovation Institute.



About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

