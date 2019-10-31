HSS Names Steve Lee, MD, new Chief of Hand, and Ernest Sink, MD, new Chief of Hip Preservation

"HSS has a long history of highly specialized surgeons whose knowledge and experience have provided the very best orthopedic care," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD , surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "The appointments of Drs. Lee and Sink will help us continue to elevate our unique services and continue our exclusive focus on the issues that can be debilitating to a person's movement and livelihood."

On November 1, Dr. Lee will succeed Edward A. Athanasian, MD and Dr. Sink will succeed Robert L. Buly, MD, both of whom have helped lead and build their Services over the last nine and four plus years, respectively, and will continue their practices as chiefs emeriti. In the new roles, Drs. Lee and Sink will lead highly-integrated multidisciplinary programs focused on the treatment of simple and complex conditions associated with their areas of expertise.

"We have sustained our leadership position in the industry due to our extraordinary physician leaders who are dedicated to advancing the field," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "We thank Drs. Athanasian and Buly for their commitment to HSS and look forward to expanding our growth even further with Drs. Lee and Sink at the helm."

Dr. Lee focuses on hand, wrist, and elbow conditions as well as brachial plexus and peripheral nerve problems. A graduate of Duke University School of Medicine, he joined HSS in 2011. Additionally, Dr. Lee is the Research Director for the HSS Center for Brachial Plexus and Traumatic Nerve Injury.

"Our hands are so critical to our daily lives, yet they can often be taken for granted," said Dr. Lee. "I look forward to leading our amazing team as we help both children and adults overcome bone and soft-tissue conditions in the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow."

Dr. Sink specializes in the treatment of hip disorders from newborns into adulthood (40's) including hip dysplasia. He performs hip preservation procedures such as Periacetabular Osteotomies, Surgical Hip Dislocation and open hip reductions in children. A graduate of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dr. Sink joined HSS in 2011.

"When people think of hip pain, they often think hip replacement is the only option," said Dr. Sink. "However, there is a wide array of treatments focused on joint preservation that can help young, active patients restore a high level of function. We have seen that timely intervention for certain hip conditions could slow or even reverse their progression."

The Hip Preservation Service is a multidisciplinary service with a range of experts in their respective fields who as a team are committed to patient care, education and research regarding improving pain and function in patients with pre-arthritic hip disorders.

HSS has the lowest readmissions rate in Orthopedics in the U.S. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients from all 50 states and 80 countries, and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures.

