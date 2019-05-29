HSS to Honor Jonathan T. Deland, MD, Chief Emeritus of the Foot and Ankle Service, and Steve Tisch at Tribute Dinner on June 3

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) will present Jonathan T. Deland, MD, with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hospital's 36th Tribute Dinner, and honor Chairman and co-owner for the New York Giants and Partner at Escape Artist Productions, Steve Tisch.

This year, the gala will be hosted by Al Roker, weatherman and co-host of NBC's Today Show and CEO of Al Roker Entertainment, with special guest Saquon Barkley, running back of the New York Giants, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"We are delighted to commemorate the extraordinary successes of Steve Tisch who has excelled in various disciplines of business, media and entertainment," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "Through his entrepreneurial spirit, artful storytelling and purposeful philanthropy, Steve inspires others to meet the greatest challenges with courage and perseverance."

"Dr. Deland's devotion to patient care and steadfast commitment to advancing the science and techniques to improve surgical treatment of foot and ankle conditions are living proof of the mission of HSS," said Todd J. Albert, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "His foot and ankle registry, [the Rose Registry] is the largest in the nation supporting clinical studies and national publications that have, and will continue to, enhance foot and ankle care for patients in years to come."

The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a dinner to follow at 7:15 p.m. Guests will include leaders from the worlds of business, health, finance, media, sports, the arts and government.

Jonathan T. Deland, MD

Jonathan T. Deland, MD is a foot and ankle surgeon at HSS and the Susan W. Rose and Jonathan T. Deland Chair for Research in Foot and Ankle Surgery. He serves as the Director of Quality and Innovation for the Foot and Ankle Service, having been its Chief and oversees the Aim Laboratory at HSS.

In addition to his devotion to foot and ankle surgery, Dr. Deland is an avid researcher. He presents his research nationally and internationally and has authored over 100 journal articles and 12 book chapters. His research focuses on improving the surgical treatment of foot deformities and total ankle replacements. Mrs. Susan W. Rose and Dr. Deland established the Rose Registry, one of the largest foot and ankle registries for clinical research in the nation. The registry supports clinical studies and national publications to advance foot and ankle care.

Dr. Deland's interest in biomedical engineering has led him to co-invent a total ankle replacement and an Achilles tendon repair device. He and co-inventors are currently designing a new total ankle replacement as well as an ankle joint spacer for young patients with ankle arthritis.

Mr. Herbert Black and Dr. Deland teamed up to have the most advanced robotic gait simulator constructed at HSS in the Aim Laboratory, funded by Mr. Black. The gait simulator makes the most advanced biomechanical research in foot and ankle possible. Mr. Black and other supporters provide funding for its ongoing projects.

Steve Tisch

Steve Tisch is an Academy Award-winning producer, partner at Escape Artists Productions, Chairman, Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of the New York Football Giants, and a committed philanthropist. He is the only person with both an Oscar and a Super Bowl ring, winning Best Picture for "Forrest Gump" in 1994, and receiving two Super Bowl rings as Chairman of the Giants for Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

For more than four decades, Steve has successfully produced compelling stories in film and television, from the critically acclaimed television movie, "The Burning Bed" starring Farrah Fawcett, to "Risky Business" and "The Pursuit of Happyness." Steve has been involved with the New York Giants since his father, Preston Robert Tisch, purchased 50 percent of the franchise in 1991. Steve worked closely with John Mara, President and CEO of the Giants, on the planning and construction of MetLife Stadium, which was completed in the spring of 2010 and ranked as the number one grossing stadium in the world in 2012. Tisch and Mara were named Best NFL Owners by Forbes in 2011.

Tisch also generously contributes his time and resources to a variety of organizations in arts, health and education. Steve is currently on the Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, is a founding Trustee of The Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles, is on the Board of Advisors of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, and previously served on the board of the Sundance Institute.

For more information, please visit https://www.hss.edu/36th-tribute-dinner.asp.

About HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S.News & World Report (2018-2019). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in late 2019. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

http://www.hss.edu

