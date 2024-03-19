HTC Global Services has been recognized as a Leader in both Data Engineering and Data Management, midsize category, in the ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services Quadrant Report, U.S., 2023

TROY, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a pioneer in IT services and solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the Data Engineering Services (Midsize) and Data Management Services (Midsize) Quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services Report, U.S., 2023. Additionally, we are acknowledged as a Product Challenger in the Data Science Services (Midsize) quadrant.

The report positions HTC as the Leader in Data Engineering Services, highlighting its strengths, which encompass a customer-centric approach, a vendor-agnostic stance, quantifiable metrics, a clear roadmap, adept change management, and the capacity to strategize, assess, and craft contemporary data architectures. Additionally, the report acknowledges HTC's comprehensive portfolio, spanning data monetization, data operations, data modernization, data assurance, data privacy, analytics, and AI and ML services.

"HTC's understanding of an enterprise's existing data environment and collaboration with key stakeholders help it to design a modernized data-centric architecture that is scalable and flexible, with a focus on data governance, privacy, and security." Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

In Data Management Services, HTC is recognized as a Leader, underscoring its pivotal role in empowering global businesses to transform data environments and embrace AI-driven strategies. The report highlights HTC's data management CoE, offering services like data integration, migration, MDM, metadata management, and data quality management, while showcasing the company's innovative frameworks and IP assets as core strengths.

"HTC empowers global digital businesses to transform their data environment and adopt AI-driven data strategies, promoting data literacy, trust and governance and data-driven decision-making using industry-specific data and analytics solutions." Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

Nalin Vij, President and Global Head of Sales and Marketing, stated, "With an AI-first approach supported by HTCNXT, an Enterprise AI solutions division of HTC Global Services, along with an exceptional data and analytics service portfolio, innovative accelerators, and strategic partner ecosystems, we assist businesses in scaling decision intelligence and transitioning to become data-driven enterprises. This recognition reinforces our commitment to being the trusted partner for our clients as they embark on their data transformation journey to the next level."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

About ISG

Information Services Group (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Its ISG® Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

