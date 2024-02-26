The Guthrie Clinic Partners with HTC Global Services for Digital Transformation

TROY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services Inc. and The Guthrie Clinic, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, today announced their partnership toward enabling Guthrie's digital transformation initiatives.

"HTC's partnership with Guthrie is a major milestone in our continuous innovation and digital transformation journey," said Terri Couts, Chief Digital Officer - The Guthrie Clinic. "HTC's digital expertise complements our current team and will further empower us to enhance our patient and caregiver experience as well as strengthen the local community."

HTC will be leveraging their IT infrastructure modernization, Data & AI, and workplace digital transformation services to support Guthrie's strategic business and IT priorities. As part of the multi-year partnership, HTC will also establish a local IT service delivery center to hire and train talent within the community and collaborate with Guthrie's team to further enhance operational efficiencies. The new IT service delivery center will also be leveraged to provide IT services for other large healthcare systems in the US.

"HTC's long-standing experience serving healthcare customers in the US combined with our digital transformation capability will ensure that Guthrie's strategic initiatives are supported," said Pankaj Kumar, EVP, and Global Head of HTC's Healthcare business unit. "We're excited to collaborate with Guthrie to build a winning ecosystem of growth by investing in setting up the new IT service delivery center and nurturing local talent for a long-term career in digital technology." 

The new IT service delivery center is planned to be operational, with an initial team of 20+ members, from mid-March 2024 at Guthrie's Sayre facilities and is expected to double its capacity within the next six months.

About HTC Global Services Inc 
HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns.

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns.

Visit us at www.htcinc.com.

About The Guthrie Clinic
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic's more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers eleven residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at https://www.guthrie.org/. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.   

