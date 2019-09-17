HTC Global Services Hires Industry Veteran as Vice President, Delivery - Strategic Accounts

TROY, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading IT services and solutions company announced the appointment of Sumant Chaudhari as Vice President, Delivery - Strategic Accounts. With over 20 years of experience in Enterprise IT and IT Services management, Chaudhari will be directly responsible for the delivery oversight of Strategic Accounts.

Before joining HTC Global Services, Chaudhari served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NTT Data Services across its Travel, Hospitality, and Consumer business verticals. Prior to NTT Data Services, Chaudhari worked for Dell Technologies in its IT and Services organizations and has led Applications Services related practices, Service Delivery, and Business Development amongst his various IT roles. Chaudhari brings deep expertise in application development and modernization, data management, enterprise architecture, and global development center delivery services.

"We are very excited to have Sumant join us. His experience in delivery and operational excellence for Fortune 500 companies, proven ability to align technology strategy and solutions to a customer business strategy and vision, will support our client success globally and fuel our growth," said Chary Mudumby, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

"I am delighted to join the HTC Global Services team at such an exciting time in the evolution of the industry. My focus will be to further build on the company's stellar reputation of customer-centricity. I am committed to achieving our business goals through the success of our customers," said Chaudhari.

About HTC Global Services

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC Global Services is an Inc. 500 Hall of Fame company. HTC serves clients across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific using its strong on-site and off-site presence. For more information visit www.htcinc.com

