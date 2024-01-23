HTC Global Services Inc. Announces US Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protege Collaboration Agreement with Pallas Infotech LLC

TROY, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services Inc., a leading provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to foster growth and collaboration in the IT industry. HTC Global Services Inc. has officially entered into a Mentor-Protege Agreement with Pallas Infotech LLC, a certified Woman-Owned and Minority-Owned IT services startup headquartered in Houston, TX.

The Mentor-Protege Program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is designed to encourage mentor-protege relationships between large and small businesses. This partnership allows HTC Global Services Inc. to share its wealth of industry expertise and resources with Pallas Infotech LLC, helping it to navigate the complexities of Federal Contracting involving IT Services. 

Ms. Vicki Hickman, Executive Vice President (Public Sector) of HTC Global Services Inc., expressed her enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Pallas Infotech LLC as our protege under the SBA's Mentor-Protege Program. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to foster innovation, diversity, and excellence in the IT industry. We look forward to working closely with Pallas Infotech LLC and supporting their growth journey."

Dr Christina Remediakis, CEO of Pallas Infotech LLC, shared her excitement, saying, "Joining forces with HTC Global Services Inc. is a significant milestone for Pallas Infotech LLC. This mentorship will provide us with invaluable insights, resources, and opportunities to expand our capabilities and offerings. We are grateful for the trust HTC Global Services Inc. has placed in us and look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

Pallas Infotech LLC is a Houston, TX-based, US Small Business delivering a range of AI-infused IT services remotely & and at onsite locations across the US to Commercial, Federal/State, and Local Govt clientele. As a Certified Women-Owned & HUB Small Business, it is committed to providing cost-effective, scalable, efficient, and flexible IT solutions. We take pride in our inclusive workplace where our employees innovate regardless of their diverse backgrounds. https://www.pallasinfo.tech/

