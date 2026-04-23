HTGC Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Copied Deal Sourcing Process - Hercules Capital Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Copied Deal Sourcing Process: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Deficiencies in Deal Origination and Portfolio Valuation Operations

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased HTGC securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell $1.22 per share, or 7.9%, closing at $14.21 on February 27, 2026, after a Hunterbrook media investigation exposed alleged operational failures at the core of Hercules Capital's $5.7 billion lending business. Investors have until May 19, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a $5.7 Billion Lender Allegedly Sourced Its Deals

A Business Development Company cannot justify premium portfolio valuations unless it performs genuine, independent credit analysis on every borrower. The lawsuit contends that Hercules Capital's deal sourcing operation fell far short of the rigorous process the Company described to investors. According to a former employee cited in the action, the Company's sourcing approach amounted to reviewing Google Ventures' website and replicating its investments rather than conducting original research. Former employees assert that deal sourcing managers discouraged alternative approaches, effectively outsourcing due diligence to third-party venture investors.

Alleged Valuation Breakdown by the Numbers

The complaint chronicles operational failures that extended beyond deal origination into portfolio monitoring:

The entire valuations team allegedly consisted of just four individuals in a single reporting line, responsible for pricing dozens of portfolio companies

consisted of just four individuals in a single reporting line, responsible for pricing dozens of portfolio companies The action claims there were few checks or cross-team review of valuation conclusions

A former finance team member described the process as lacking the "double-checking, triple-checking" standard at comparable public companies

Despite $3.92 billion in new commitments during 2025 alone, the valuation infrastructure allegedly did not scale to match origination volume

did not scale to match origination volume The Company's software debt was allegedly marked at 100 cents on the dollar while billions in comparable industry debt traded at distressed levels

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

The Operational Gap Between Description and Practice

Hercules Capital's SEC filings described an elaborate multi-step valuation process overseen by investment professionals, an investment committee, a Valuation Committee, the Audit Committee, and ultimately the Board of Directors. The Company's 10-K touted an origination team of "more than 50 investment professionals" performing "preliminary due diligence" including "high level company and technology assessments" and "competitive analysis." The filing states that this infrastructure stood in stark contrast to the alleged reality described by former employees.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the operational rigor behind Hercules Capital's $5.7 billion portfolio. When a lender describes disciplined underwriting and multi-layered valuation oversight, investors are entitled to expect those processes actually function as described." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

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Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com