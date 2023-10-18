HTR Recognizes RXNT as a "True Trailblazer" Among Top 100 Health Tech Companies of 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT, an enduring pioneer in the ambulatory healthcare technology space, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023" by the Healthcare Technology Report.

This annual report represents top organizations in the global healthtech industry who embody a "shared commitment to transforming our daily lives and reshaping our approach to [health]" and will empower the healthcare technology market to a projected $852 billion by 2027. The companies featured in the report consist of a wide spectrum, including recognized, well-established global corporations and newly-emerging organizations.

RXNT and other organizations recognized on the list—including BioNTech, Moderna, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Alto Pharmacy, Pfizer, and many more—were selected for their consistent innovation within the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare technology.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies for a second year," said Randy Boldyga, President & CEO of RXNT. "Our team has spent the past two decades building software to help improve the lives of providers and their patients, and it's always an honor to have our impacts recognized in the company of such incredible organizations."

RXNT's platform has enabled the transmission of more than 100M prescriptions, over 10 million signed encounters, and $300 million average yearly claims processed. This announcement follows a year of exciting moments for RXNT, including the launch of a strategic partnership with American Business Systems, LLC, receiving a variety of awards and recognition from platforms like Capterra, Software Advice, and G2, and being named based Best Overall E-Prescribing of 2023 and Best Multi-Speciality EMR of 2023 by Forbes Advisor.

Learn more about RXNT's system of healthcare software here.

ABOUT RXNT

RXNT is an industry pioneer, offering integrated, customizable Clinical Management and Practice Management tools for medical providers, billing companies, and organizations since 1999. Our suite of solutions includes Medical Billing, Electronic Health Records, Practice Scheduling, E-Prescribing, and Patient Portal, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT's software, more than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted and $300 million in claims are processed per year.

ABOUT THE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY REPORT

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

