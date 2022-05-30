Huawei and Skyscanner form flights partnership to bring even more choice to consumers on Petal Search

Skyscanner's market leading flight search capabilities are now integrated into both Petal Search and Petal Maps on Huawei Mobile Services. With Skyscanner's extensive network of over 1,000 suppliers, Huawei users can now easily search for and compare flights, hotels, and car hire options across the world.

For consumers making travel plans, Petal Search has all your adventure needs sorted, providing unique recommendations and inspiration on the Petal Search travel channel. Offering both global and localised content, travellers can build authentic travel itineraries tailored to their tastes. The travel channel can be accessed through the Petal Search app, Petal Search web version, Huawei Assistant, or by simply swiping down on a Huawei phone.

Skyscanner through Petal Search will be available to the 40 million monthly active users of Huawei Petal Search in 170 countries, and over 28 million monthly active users of Petal Maps in 160 countries. Initially becoming available in Europe before being rolled out globally, Petal Search users will enjoy access to the same content, coverage, and competitive pricing that native Skyscanner users are accustomed to.

Sonja Balcer, Director of Affiliate Marketing from Skyscanner comments: "We're pleased to be partnering with Huawei to be powering flight discovery in Petal Search with our industry leading API. Petal Search users will now be able to find millions of flight combinations to destinations throughout the world, all in the palm of their hands with the most competitive flight prices and fast results. Our collaboration comes at an important time for the travel industry and we're looking forward to winning both globally and locally together in the coming months and years ahead."

The partnership comes as global aviation recovers and travelers start planning summer vacations

Skyscanner's Flight Search joins up with Huawei Mobile Services at a time when airlines are bringing back capacity and border restrictions are being relaxed throughout the world. There's never been a better time to travel, you might even scoop up some last-minute deals!

Recent survey data commissioned by Skyscanner reveals that 86% of travelers are planning to spend more or the same on travel compared to pre-pandemic, with half spending more than before. And travel demand is returning strongly in many regions across the world, with global search volumes up 20% month-on-month in March compared to February.

"As tourism picks up and consumer confidence grows, we think this is the perfect time to encourage consumers to get back out there. We want to support adventurous mindsets by building new and existing partnerships with travel and search brands to help build Petal Search as an efficient and reliable travel companion," said Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe.

Jaime added: "The arrival of Skyscanner to Petal Search showcases our commitment to providing our users with more choice, and sets a new milestone for our dedication to working with market leaders and innovators".

Petal Search leverages the latest technological innovation to provide consumers globally with cognitive search capabilities. It aims to provide a search experience populated with high-quality content and services, partnering with leading brands and businesses across all industries to make the everyday needs of Huawei users as effortless as possible."

Search for flights from your phone using Petal Search.

About Petal Search

Petal Search is an AI – powered mobile search engine that makes looking online extremely easy for Huawei users. Born in 2020, Petal Search allows users to find their favorite mobile apps, news, images, videos, shopping, local services, flights, hotels and up to 20 categories. It has a number of innovative features in comparison to other search engines and has been updated throughout with new enhancements to bring users a wholly reimagined searching experience. Huawei's search engine complies with EU General data protection regulation (GDPR), local laws and security standards and has the ePrivacySeal GDPR certificate. Petal Search is preinstalled onto every new Huawei smartphone or tablet, and users can also download it from the AppGallery or their browser, or easily access the web version (www.petalsearch.com) from any device.

