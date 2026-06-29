HUAWEI AppGallery Nominated for 'Leading App Store Experience' at Mobile Games Awards 2026

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Huawei Consumer Business Group

Jun 29, 2026, 03:00 ET

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, Huawei's global app marketplace and a key pillar of Huawei's ecosystem, has been shortlisted for Leading App Store Experience at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026. With industry voting now open until July 20th, AppGallery is calling on the global games community to cast their votes ahead of the gala ceremony on August 25th in Cologne during Gamescom week.

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HUAWEI AppGallery nominated for ”Leading App Store Experience” at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026.
HUAWEI AppGallery nominated for ”Leading App Store Experience” at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026.

The nomination recognizes AppGallery's continued investment in delivering a best-in-class experience for both players and developers, offering a rich catalogue of global and locally-relevant titles across more than 170 countries and regions. Having been crowned Best App Store at the 2024 Mobile Games Awards, this latest shortlisting reaffirms the platform's commitment to excellence and continuous innovation.

Voting is open to all members of the games industry until July 20, 2026. Cast your vote now at https://bit.ly/MGAMA. Winners will be revealed at the gala VIP ceremony in Cologne on August 25th.

Learn more about AppGallery at https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/mobileservices/appgallery/.

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group

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