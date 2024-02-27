Huawei Calls for Joint Efforts to Drive Industry Development and Bring Net5.5G into Reality

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broadband Development Conference (BDC), held during MWC Barcelona 2024 and organized by the World Broadband Association (WBBA), has successfully concluded. Themed "Network Evolution and Telco to Techco Transformation," this year's conference drew over 200 attendees from carriers, device vendors, industry organizations, standards organizations, and media outlets worldwide, to discuss topics including the evolution direction of next-generation networks, network technology innovation, and successful business practices.

Wang Lei from Huawei's data communications product line delivered a keynote speech titled "Bringing Net5.5G into Reality and Inspiring New Growth"

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Bringing Net5.5G into Reality and Stimulating New Growth." Leon Wang said, "In response to the sweeping wave of digitalization and intelligence, Huawei worked closely with industry partners and proposed the Net5.5G as next-generation network. With the joint efforts of the industry, Net5.5G has reached a consensus on industry standards, key technological innovations and application scenarios. It comprehensively supports ubiquitous 10 Gbps connections, elastic ultra-broadband transport, hyper-converged data centers, and autonomous network self-optimization, empowering carriers to upgrade and evolve their networks while driving new business growth."

Net5.5G is an Industry Consensus, Accelerating Network Evolution

Industry consensus is formed: In September 2022, OMDIA released the Next-Generation Network Evolution White Paper, which aligns with the industry objectives in terms of technology evolution, application scenarios, and industry ecosystem, and aligns with the industry pace. The WBBA also set up a network technology working group in 2023 to focus on network technology innovation and will release a network evolution white paper in 2024.

Service scenarios are clear: Net5.5G focuses on individual, home, and enterprise services. Based on Wi-Fi 7 high-quality 10GE campus, 400GE ultra-broadband converged transport, and 800GE hyper-converged data center, Net5.5G implements end-to-end network upgrade and meets the experience upgrade requirements of emerging services in different scenarios.

Standard pace is confirmed: IETF, IEEE, and other standards organizations have carried out comprehensive standardization work related to next-generation network technologies such as SRv6, Wi-Fi 7, and 800GE.

Accelerated commercial deployment：Currently, more than 30 operators and enterprises have started to deploy the Net5.5G next-generation network evolution and upgrade.

Leon Wang called on industry partners to work together to focus on Net5.5G network technology innovation, accelerate the commercial deployment of Net5.5G networks, and flourish the industry ecosystem.

The WBBA is a global non-governmental and non-profit organization led by industry stakeholders. WBBA endeavors to bridge the digital divide by fostering extensive cloud-network broadband connections, thereby maximizing societal, environmental, and economic benefits. The association is dedicated to uniting the global industry chain, promoting communication and collaboration within the industry, strengthening technical cooperation and innovation, and advancing the construction of global cloud-network broadband infrastructures.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

