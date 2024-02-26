Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang: Building the Intelligent Cloud Foundation for Telcos with Systematic Innovation

News provided by

HUAWEI CLOUD

26 Feb, 2024, 15:57 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch 2024 event during MWC Barcelona 2024, Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud, stated that, "Huawei Cloud is committed to building an intelligent cloud foundation for the telecom industry and accelerating intelligence across industries with systematic innovation that encompasses AI for Cloud and Cloud for AI."

AI for Cloud: Reshaping the Industry with Pangu Models

Continue Reading
Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud
Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud Pangu models power intelligent upgrade of both industries and cloud applications.

Mr. Zhang described how telco customers have already applied them. The Pangu R&D model helps developers generate code with just one prompt and test cases with just one click. The Pangu telecom model automatically troubleshoots 90% of network faults in just minutes. The Pangu virtual human model boasts 95% lip sync accuracy for customer service and livestreaming. These will be joined with even more models.

Cloud for AI: Solving Challenges with Systematic Innovation

To help telcos build intelligent cloud infrastructure, Huawei Cloud provides a solution suite comprising AI-native storage, GaussDB, data-AI convergence, and distributed QingTian architecture. These are deployed and used across the cloud, network, edge, and device.

  • AI Native Storage: High bandwidth, high concurrency, and low latency for foundation models
    Training foundation models needs exabytes of data. Huawei Cloud handles this demand easily thanks to a three-pronged approach. First, the EMS memory service stores petabytes of parameters with 220 TB ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency down to the microsecond. Second, the SFS Turbo cache service delivers high throughput and concurrency. With IOPS in the tens of millions, 1 billion data records no longer need 100 hours to prepare, just 5. Third, a knowledge lake built on Object Storage Service (OBS) reduces the cost of storing training and inference data by 30%.
  • GaussDB: A solid database that helps telcos process data both efficiently and securely
    GaussDB is an enterprise-class distributed database with over 100,000 nodes. For availability, GaussDB ensures dual-cluster strong consistency with zero RPO. For security, it is certified CC EAL4+, the highest level in the industry. For automation, GaussDB provides one-stop tools to convert and migrate 95% of common syntax.
  • Data-AI convergence platform: A robust data foundation for foundation models
    Data is the key to foundation models. To develop telecom models specifically, data from the BSS, OSS, and MSS domains needs to unify into one data lake. Huawei Cloud's data-AI convergence platform is a robust data foundation for these models. With LakeFormation, one copy of data can be shared without migration. With DataArts Studio, AI scientists enjoy high-quality, compliant data. Finally, the three pipelines – DataArts, ModelArts, and CodeArts – orchestrate and schedule data and AI workflows to drive online model training and inference with real-time data.
  • Industry's first multi-cloud deployment model and Cloud on Cloud solution for carriers
    All of the Pangu model capabilities mentioned above and Pangu-powered cloud services are tailored to each customer for deployment in public cloud, dedicated cloud, or hybrid cloud. For example, telcos can build and run their dedicated AI platform and foundation models in their existing data centers using Huawei Cloud Stack, a hybrid cloud.

Huawei Cloud also offers consulting, end-to-end operations, and one-stop migration services through its Cloud on Cloud solution.

Mr. Zhang concluded with how Huawei Cloud is committed to shared success. Shared tech is available through 150,000 APIs. Shared experience comes from serving more than 3 million global customers. And shared ecosystem consists of 10,000 KooGallery offerings. These efforts empower carriers to build B2B services and seize opportunities to stay competitive.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD

Also from this source

Huawei Cloud: Infraestructura de elección para la IA con 10 innovaciones sistemáticas

Huawei Cloud: Infraestructura de elección para la IA con 10 innovaciones sistemáticas

La Huawei Cloud Summit de este año demuestra cómo Huawei Cloud es la infraestructura elegida para las aplicaciones de IA. Bajo el lema "Acelerar la...
Huawei Cloud: Infrastructure of Choice for AI with 10 Systematic Innovations Unveiled in MWC Barcelona 2024

Huawei Cloud: Infrastructure of Choice for AI with 10 Systematic Innovations Unveiled in MWC Barcelona 2024

This year's Huawei Cloud Summit demonstrates how Huawei Cloud is the infrastructure of choice for AI applications. With the theme of "Accelerate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.