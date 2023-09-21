HUAWEI eKit Joins Hands with Distribution Partners to Explore Unlimited Opportunities in the SME Market

Huawei

21 Sep, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a distribution business session titled "HUAWEI eKit, Digitalization for Success", outlined its approach to the distribution business: focus on distribution partners (DPs), stay subcontractor-centred, and help global DPs to keep developing the SME market through continuous innovation and competitive products & services. In addition, Huawei launched 17 new distribution products for domains such as campus networks and data storage, providing comprehensive solutions for SMEs.

HUAWEI eKit, a sub-brand designed for the distribution business under Huawei, strives to better serve the digital needs of SMEs, help DPs develop their businesses, and expand opportunities in the SME market.

Wei Xianbin, Director of Huawei Enterprise BG Distribution MKT & Product Sales Dept, explained that HUAWEI eKit has established a complete DP system and maintained a healthy market. By marketable distribution products and IT tools, HUAWEI eKit can assist gold and elite DPs in serving lower-level installers and meet the business needs of countless SMEs, it has carried out distribution business in 41 countries and regions outside of China, and 125 partners have registered as gold DPs.

HUAWEI eKit is dedicated to developing distribution products that are easy to buy, sell, install, maintain, learn, and use for various business scenarios in the SME market. It has developed a wide range of products, including intelligent collaboration, wired and wireless networks, IP + optical access networks, storage, and IT platforms. During the first half of 2023, HUAWEI eKit had launched 31 products. At the session, HUAWEI eKit launched another 17, which includes the eKitEngine S220 and S310 series, L2 and L3 switches that support full 10GE uplink and Perpetual PoE; eKitEngine AP160, a wall plate AP that is 8 mm thin and supports the unique DVFS technology; and other new products that support SAN/NAS hybrid storage. By the end of the year, HUAWEI eKit will have more than 50 distribution products, which can be rearranged into solutions for over 30 typical scenarios.

In the future, HUAWEI eKit will continue to design marketable products that are easy to use, create a stable channel system, build a healthy market. HUAWEI eKit will help DPs develop subcontractors and installers. Together with partners, Huawei will drive the development of the SME market.

For more information, please visit https://ekit.huawei.com/#/ekit/home?countryCode=Global&lang=en   

[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217277/image_986294_28050039.jpg

