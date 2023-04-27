Huawei expands its Fast Track Promotion for Network Products

Huawei enhances its offering for network components by adding more products, in order to help small and mid-sized businesses adopting the digital transformation. The Fast Track 3.0 promotion is now available in more than 40 countries in Europe and offers an even faster delivery of selected items.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded Huawei Fast Track 3.0 program now includes a broader range of network products than ever before: 20 new products such as Wi-Fi access points (AP), LAN switches, data center switches, and routers. Customers and partners who order selected IP network products from Huawei by 30 June will receive them within two weeks.

Huawei IP Fast Track program 2023

More value added

Huawei introduces 20 new products to its fast track portfolio, including multi-rate, dual-power gigabit, and remote-module switches, as well as mid-range and high-end access points, making a total of 50 selected IP products included in this offering. Since there are more products added, it enriches small and medium business scenarios (SMB) deployed in education, healthcare, hotel, retail, manufacturing, and government industries. The efficient dual-power PoE++ model CloudEngine S5735-S-V2, for instance, is suitable for powering end devices such as cameras and APs, providing a more stable experience in medium size enterprises.

The products added to the offering at a glance:

CloudEngine S5731-S M-GE: Efficient next-generation multi-rate access switch with powerful 90 W PoE++ power supply for single ports

CloudEngine S5735-S-V2: Gigabit access switch with three power supplies and intelligent stacking

CloudEngine S5735-L-V2: Remote module switch in fanless design with ultra-low power consumption, plug-and-play

AirEngine 6761-21: Innovative hybrid PoE Wi-Fi 6 access point with optical/electrical PoE power supply and independent RF scanning

AirEngine 6760R-51 : High-performance outdoor Wi-Fi AP with IP68 protection and 6-kA lightning protection as well as 8x8 MU-MIMO

Huawei's Fast Track promotion provides 2-week delivery, with certain products even available in 1-week delivery, enabling partners to offer best-in-class Huawei products to customers at discounted prices.

Eligible in more than 40 countries

The Huawei Fast Track 3.0 applies to partners and customers in over 40 European countries.

Here, Huawei offers tailored solution scenarios for different industries such as education, healthcare, government and administration, hospitality, and managed service providers.

Details of the IP Fast Track program as well as all products can be found here.

Creating value together

"In 2022, we helped more than 200 partners and over 500 customers to implement their projects within the required timeframe through our Fast Track program – making us the only enterprise network provider known to offer this exceptional rapid delivery in a marketplace known for significantly longer lead times," says Todd Sun, Vice President of Huawei's Europe Enterprise Business Group.

"We are committed to create more value for our customers and partners, in addition to a rapid deployment," Sun says. Huawei recently announced that it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. "Huawei sees this as an important milestone and believes it further enhances the global appeal of Huawei's comprehensive lineup of network offerings", states Sun.

About Huawei

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Founded in 1987, it is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company employs approximately 207,000 employees, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over three billion people worldwide. Huawei's mission is to build a fully connected, intelligent world by bringing digital to every individual, home, and organization.

