Huawei hails European partners and vows to deepen collaboration

COMO, Italy, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is on a stable growth trajectory and will further strengthen collaboration with local and regional partners, the company has said at the Huawei European Partner Conference 2025. Speaking to over 1000 partners in Como, Italy, the technology company shared its European business strategy and highlighted its partner-centric sales network as fundamental to achieving continued growth and shared success.

Willi Song, President, Huawei Europe Enterprise Business; Huawei European Partner Conference 2025, Como, Italy, April 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

"Enterprise business will be Huawei's key growth engine in Europe, so we'll invest more in it. Our approach is always to work with partners to build an open ecosystem," said Willi Song, President, Huawei Europe Enterprise Business.

Huawei's global business grew by 22.4% year-on-year to CNY862.1 billion in revenue in 2024 with Europe playing an important role in this development. By the end of 2024, the company had over 13,000 employees in Europe and has been certified as a Top Employer for 6 consecutive years. Huawei operates 29 R&D centers in 14 countries and maintains more than 210 collaborations with universities and colleges cultivating 30,000+ ICT talents.

Huawei concentrates on Partner-lead strategy

Huawei Europe enterprise business delivers most of its sales through partners. To better support partners and further improve the ecosystem, Huawei plans to provide more resources and support to enable partners through its 'Partner + Huawei' strategy.

"Our partners are at the heart of our enterprise business. Thanks to them, together we can provide the best possible solutions and services for customers across Europe. Our message is clear: we are grateful for your support and want to further strengthen our partnerships, because collaboration is the main driver of our mutual success," said Xia Xingchang, Vice President, Europe Enterprise Business at Huawei.

'More contribution, more reward'

"We will continue to improve our policy and support to empower our partners, facilitate the sales of our solutions and solve the challenges of our end customers," said Xia. For example, Huawei supports its partners with the help of a joint marketing fund. The partners can use the fund to invest in their branding, training or digital advertising measures. Partners can work their way up from Registered Partner to Silver and Gold status and Diamond level. At each level, they benefit from additional resources: silver partners receive supplementary sales support, gold partners also benefit from performance bonuses and diamond partners enjoy exclusive services. The idea of the benefit framework: The more partners contribute, the more they are rewarded with rebates and additional resources.

Cloud technologies drive intelligent industry upgrades

Huawei Cloud Europe President, Tim Tao said: "Intelligent transformation is Europe's key opportunity for the next decade."

Amid Europe's digital transformation wave, Huawei Cloud is collaborating with partners to capitalize on four key technology trends—multi-cloud, virtualization to cloud, distributed cloud, and AI-ready cloud infrastructure—driving intelligent industry upgrades. With cutting-edge technological capabilities and an open ecosystem, Huawei Cloud empowers partners through its GoCloud and GrowCloud partnership programs, fostering capability growth and business success. To date, Huawei Cloud has served over 6,000 European enterprises, delivering high-performance, secure, and reliable cloud services while accelerating cross-industry intelligent transformation with AI and big data technologies. This year, Huawei Cloud will launch the 'Cloud Leap' initiative, collaborating closely with Europe's ICT ecosystem partners across four key areas: specialized scenarios, business opportunity matching, workforce synergy, and expert support. Together, we will explore broader market opportunities and make more business together.

Focus on industry solutions

Huawei also provided insights into new applications and solutions. The current focus is on industry-specific scenario-based solutions for public administration, the education and healthcare sectors as well as for retail, hospitality and MSP providers among others. "We develop solutions for industry-specific challenges, which target precise customer pain points," said Xia. "With our AI-powered networks, intelligent storage systems, and advanced data analytics, we're helping organizations not just adapt, but transform their operations and embrace digital and intelligent transformation."

Overview of Huawei's industry-specific solutions:

Education: High-Quality Education Network Solution with Full Wi-Fi 7 coverage for campuses, 10GE to the room, new NetMaster AI Agent (unique on the market) and All-Flash-Storage for research efficiency.

High-Quality Education Network Solution with Full Wi-Fi 7 coverage for campuses, 10GE to the room, new NetMaster AI Agent (unique on the market) and All-Flash-Storage for research efficiency. Healthcare: All-Flash Hospital Information System / Picture Archiving and Communication System (HIS / PACS) Data Center Solution and Smart Ward Wi-Fi 7 and IoT-converged Access Points.

All-Flash Hospital Information System / Picture Archiving and Communication System (HIS / PACS) Data Center Solution and Smart Ward Wi-Fi 7 and IoT-converged Access Points. Retail: Smart Store Networks and Smart Warehousing with AirEngine Access Points for Wi-Fi 7 and IoT, Branch Interconnection with iMaster NCE for SDWAN.

Smart Store Networks and Smart Warehousing with AirEngine Access Points for Wi-Fi 7 and IoT, Branch Interconnection with iMaster NCE for SDWAN. Hotel industry: All-Scenario Wi-Fi 7 for guest rooms, corridors and outdoor areas based on OptiXstar and Air Engine Access Points. Ecosystem upgrade with IoT-converged Wi-Fi 7 Access Points.

All-Scenario Wi-Fi 7 for guest rooms, corridors and outdoor areas based on OptiXstar and Air Engine Access Points. Ecosystem upgrade with IoT-converged Wi-Fi 7 Access Points. Managed Service Providers: Managed Network Service based on iMaster NCE and Managed Storage Service for high availability, easy maintenance and secure network and provides storage as-a-service.

"This partner event is an excellent opportunity to exchange business ideas, future strategies and new solutions," said Xia. "We strengthen our partnership with attractive incentive framework, active marketing programmes including hosting and participating in key industry events, and nurturing professional communities such as the OceanClub or the IP Club. Our aim is to drive their growth and reputation in Europe. We want to expand existing partnerships and welcome new partners. Grow together, Win future."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663667/Willi_Song_President_Huawei.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559207/5265540/Huawei_Europe_Logo.jpg