Huawei High-Quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution Wins "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award at WBA Industry Award Ceremony

PARIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced that it has won the "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards 2023 for its field-proven High-Quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution. This is the first time for a Wi-Fi 7 vendor to win the award, reflecting how significantly Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 APs have been recognized by global enterprise users.

The "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award from the WBA is one of the most coveted and prestigious awards in the Wi-Fi industry. An independent panel of leading industry experts, analysts, and journalists conducted a rigorous evaluation covering solution innovation, customer experience, and ecological capabilities, eventually singling out only one solution for the award. 2023 is the first year to witness the commercial use of Wi-Fi 7 APs, marking the first time in which this latest Wi-Fi standard has truly started to serve people in both daily work and life. The accolade signifies the widespread recognition of the innovative ideas, field-proven applications, and leadership of Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi series products.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the WBA, said, "Huawei's new Wi-Fi 7 AP showcases the company's many innovations, including intelligent antenna tuning, dynamic 5GHz and 6GHz band switching, extended backhaul/power infrastructure, and IoT sensing capabilities to meet the growing traffic demands at many enterprise locations. The outstanding technical innovations demonstrated in the Wi-Fi 7 installation at Shenzhen Talent Institute can be scaled at other high-demanding enterprise locations worldwide through the company's global presence."

Huawei has a strong track record in the enterprise Wi-Fi field and is a major contributor to Wi-Fi 4 through Wi-Fi 7. In the global enterprise markets, Huawei AirEngine products are widely used in enterprise workplaces, manufacturing, education, healthcare, transportation, and other sectors. Huawei has been always focusing on the experience, requirements, and pain points of customers to build high-quality Wi-Fi networks for enterprises, and has been racking up the accolades. In 2020, Huawei took home the WBA Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award for the first time with its entry of "AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Solution for enabling digital transformation of manufacturing factories". In 2022, Huawei had been awarded for its "Wi-Fi 6 Train-to-Ground Communications Solution". This year, Huawei once again received this accolade with its High-Quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution.

