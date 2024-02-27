Huawei Launched F5G Advanced Series Scenario-based Solutions to Promote Industrial Intelligence

News provided by

Huawei

27 Feb, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei shared its application practices of fifth-generation fixed network (F5G) and innovative products and solutions, centering on the "F5G Advanced, The Foundation for Industrial Intelligence" theme at the Green All-Optical Network Forum held by IDATE.  

Huawei Launched F5G Advanced Series Scenario-based Solutions

Gu Yunbo, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, noted in his keynote speech that based on new F5G Advanced technologies such as fgOTN, Wi-Fi 7, and 50G PON, Huawei launches a series of scenario-based solutions to achieve fiber sensing, as well as fiber to home, to enterprise, to machine, and to computing. It builds accurate sensing and ultra-broadband, deterministic networks for industries, laying the foundation for industrial intelligence.

Huawei launched the next-generation FTTO 2.0 solution for campus scenarios in the Wi-Fi 7 era, and the 50G POL solution for ultimate performance, meeting various campus network requirements of industry customers. Based on XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, FTTO 2.0 is upgraded in terms of performance and experience. This solution features ultra broadband, simplicity, green credentials, and high quality, meeting industry customers' requirements for building next-generation campus networks.

For energy and transportation production networks, Huawei launched OptiXtrans E6600, the industry's first optical transmission product that supports the fgOTN standards, to help customers build future-proof all-optical communication networks in the intelligent era. This provides robust communication support for real-time control services, production management services, and integrated data services.

In scenarios spanning oil and gas pipelines, railways, and airport perimeters, Huawei's next-generation optical fiber sensing solution, with high-sensitivity oDSP optical modules and zero-deviation holographic modeling, supports accurate vibration detection and event pattern restoration. Moreover, the solution also leverages videos to improve sensing accuracy by 10 times.

For e-government private network scenarios, Huawei has launched innovative solutions such as Alps-WDM ,400G, OXC, ASON, Lossless industrial optical network solution.

In addition, for data center interconnect (DCI) scenarios in the intelligent era, Huawei launched Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro that supports Tbps per wavelength to ensure efficient, highly secure, and highly reliable transmission of services between data centers. For ISP scenarios, Huawei launched the premium all-optical network solution for ISPs to help customers build networks with deterministic experience at lower costs, securing business success.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate based on F5G Advanced, develop leading products and solutions, and work with customers and partners to accelerate industrial intelligence.

