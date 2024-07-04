Huawei Launches a Series of F5G-A Products and Solutions to Drive Industrial Intelligence in Sub-Saharan Africa

JOHANNESBURG, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei held its Global Optical Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Run under the theme, "F5G-A, the Foundation for Industrial Intelligence", the summit attracted more than 300 industry customers and partners from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and other countries. The summit, also saw Huawei release a series F5G-A (F5G Advanced) products and solutions for sub-Saharan Africa and launch the OptiX Club member recruitment event in the region to drive local industrial intelligence.

Li Chen, Vice President of Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Huawei Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain Huawei launches F5G-A products and solutions

As optical technologies evolve, their contribution to intelligent transformation in various fields only becomes more important. "As a leader in the optical industry, Huawei is committed to working with partners and customers to promote enterprises' digital and intelligent transformation to every corner in Sub-Saharan Africa." said Li Chen, Vice President of Sub-Saharan Region of Huawei, noted in his opening speech.

In a keynote speech titled "F5G-A, the Foundation for Industrial Intelligence", Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, pointed out that, "Industrial intelligence brings three new trends to the optical industry. F5G-A shows us a clear technology evolution roadmap for these trends. I believe that with the joint efforts of customers, partners, and Huawei, we will achieve win-win cooperation in industrial intelligence."

For medium- and large-sized campuses in education, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing industries, Huawei launched the next-generation FTTO 2.0 Solution, in which Huawei uses XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7 technologies to upgrade bandwidth, networking, experience, and O&M, achieving 12.5/25G to rooms and 2.5/10G to APs and desks to build a green 10 Gbps all-optical campus.

For energy and transportation production networks, Huawei launched Huawei OptiXtrans E6600, the industry's first optical transmission product that supports the fine grain OTN (fgOTN) standard, to help customers build highly reliable communication networks in the intelligent era. At the summit, Huawei also released fgOTN Technical White Paper that provides a detailed description on the fgOTN standard series, key technologies, and application scenarios, proposes the industry target network architecture based on the fgOTN standards, and describes the prospect of future optical communication applications in a range of industries.

In addition, for data center interconnect (DCI) scenarios in the intelligent era, Huawei launched next-generation DCI platform Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Pro that supports Tbps per wavelength to ensure efficient, highly secure, and highly reliable transmission of services between data centers.

At the summit, multiple customer representatives from Sub-Saharan Africa delivered speeches and shared their stories about their cooperation with Huawei in all-optical network construction in the region.

Finally, Gavin Chen, Vice President of Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Optical Domain, Huawei, announced the initiation of the OptiX Club member recruitment event. By building optical industry technical communities, Huawei aims to promote regional industrial intelligence.

