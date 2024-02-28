Huawei Launches Industry's First fgOTN-Compliant Optical Transmission Product, Creating Intelligent Foundation for Electric Power and Transportation Sectors

News provided by

Huawei

28 Feb, 2024, 09:55 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled a groundbreaking optical transmission product at the MWC Barcelona 2024, marking the industry's first introduction of a product supporting the fine-grain OTN (fgOTN) standard. This innovation establishes a robust and reliable communication network for the energy and transportation sectors.  

Continue Reading
Huawei launches industry's first fgOTN-compliant optical transmission product
Huawei launches industry's first fgOTN-compliant optical transmission product

The significance of secure and reliable communication networks cannot be overstated in sectors vital to national economies and public welfare, such as energy and transportation. In the past few decades, the SDH hard pipe communication technology has been mainly used in production networks. With the evolution of industry digitalization, the demand for high-bandwidth production communication networks has surged to support a spectrum of emerging services such as automated power line inspections, smart power distribution, intelligent highway monitoring, and intelligent toll stations.

In December 2023, the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) officially approved the fgOTN standard and defined it as the next-generation technology for SDH evolution.

Gu Yunbo, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, said, "Based on our extensive experience in the electric power and transportation sectors, Huawei launched the Huawei OptiXtrans E6600, the first product that supports the fgOTN standard, to help customers build future-oriented all-optical communication networks in the intelligent era and provide solid and reliable communications assurance for real-time control services, production management services, and integrated data services."

Huawei's fgOTN-compliant optical transmission products feature:

High security and reliability: TDM-based hard pipes ensure 100% physical isolation between services. 99.999% reliability and microsecond-level deterministic low latency ensure one-hop service transmission with zero interference and jitter, meeting the stringent requirements of small-granularity CBR services such as teleprotection and railway train control.

Smooth evolution: The unique MS-OTN platform enables smooth upgrades of existing Huawei E series products on live networks to support fgOTN, while maintaining compatibility with PCM/PDH/SDH/ETH/SDI services. Additionally, with NCE, Huawei ensures simplified service provisioning and management akin to SDH, preserving familiar O&M practices.

10-fold bandwidth: The line bandwidth increases 10 times to achieve 100G per wavelength, with future evolution poised to reach 800G per wavelength, meeting the escalating bandwidth demands of intelligent services. Flexible client-side bandwidth access ranging from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, coupled with hitless bandwidth adjustment, addresses the evolving requirements of smart terminals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350033/image.jpg 

Also from this source

Huawei Digital Finance: Resilience Must be Redefined to Boost Intelligence

Huawei Digital Finance: Resilience Must be Redefined to Boost Intelligence

At MWC Barcelona 2024,Huawei hosted a Digital Finance Session. Jason Cao, Huawei's CEO of Digital Finance BU emphasized that resilience is the...
Huawei Launches the Medical Technology Digitalization Solution to Accelerate Intelligence in Healthcare

Huawei Launches the Medical Technology Digitalization Solution to Accelerate Intelligence in Healthcare

During MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei officially launched its Medical Technology Digitalization Solution as part of its effort to lead the digital and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.