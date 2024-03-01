Huawei Launches Talent Development Service Solutions to Accelerate Transformation of Digitally Skilled Talent

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, more than 60 high-level customers from global carriers, industry leaders attended Huawei's Digital Intelligence Talent Development. Huawei launched its talent development service solutions during the session.

Opening speech by Mr.Jason Liu

Mr. Jason Liu, President, Learning & Certification Services of Huawei, said, "In the era of intelligence, digital intelligence transformation can be accelerated only by combining AI technology with industry cognition and valuable data accumulated by enterprises." Technology makes things work. And people make technology work. Mr. Jason Liu shared the following three viewpoints on talent development:

talents with industry cognition are still the most valuable assets. But everyone should upskill with AI technologies. AI service architects and AI algorithm engineers will become key roles in the era of intelligence. AI-powered learning platform will make learning more effective and efficient.

Huawei launched its talent development service solutions, which are aligned with customers' talent development value streams. These typically encompass talent planning, cultivation, assessment, operation. The solutions can help customers build teams of digitally skilled talent and promote the transformation in infrastructure, O&M, and digital services.

Professor Yannick Meiller from the ESCP Business School said in his keynote speech, "During digital intelligence transformation, organizations need to build teams of talent with creative, critical, and ethical thinking, as well as expertise. "

Antonio de Luis Acevedo, managing director of the State Foundation for Training in Employment (Fundae), emphasized that talent development should bridge extensive wisdom, and leave no one behind during digital transformation.

Rumeysa Kaymakci, Director of Turkcell Academy in Türkiye, pointed out that in the future, digital leadership should focus on leaders' transform thinking, team management, and collaboration.

Hamadlan Hamdan, CTO of Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation, believes that Sarawak's digital economy needs digital transformation, to which talent transformation is the key.

Mahdi Jemal, CSO of Ethio Telecom explained Ethio Telecom's talent development strategy, and shared that Huawei's Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) platform, which enables visualized and manageable talent planning and cultivation, has helped Ethio Telecom achieve remarkable results in talent development.

Talent development services aim to enable digital intelligence transformation across industries. Huawei will continue to bridge global wisdom, and collaborate with customers to lead talent development in the intelligent world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352238/Opening_speech_Mr_Jason_Liu.jpg