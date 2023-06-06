Huawei Network Summit 2023: Huawei Launches All-New Offerings in Seven Major Scenarios to Accelerate Africa's Digital Development

MARRAKECH, Morocco, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX Africa 2023, Huawei held its first Huawei Network Summit (HNS) on the African continent. With the theme of "Innovations Never Stop", HNS attracted over 400 customers and partners from Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, and many other African countries. At the event, Huawei explored the future of data communication networks and dived into continued innovations in seven major scenarios: office campus, production campus, branch interconnection, wide area network (WAN), data center network (DCN), network security, and commercial & distribution business markets. Huawei also joined forces with pioneering customers to launch diversified SD-WAN products ideal for "10 Gbps campus networks", as well as CloudEngine 16800-X, the industry's first data center switch built for diversified computing power.

Steven Zhao delivered a keynote speech Vincent Liu, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, delivered a speech

With the continuous development of digital technologies, Africa enters the best period of development, and "new infrastructures, new models, and new values" support the fast-growing digital economy. Intelligent networks bridge IT and CT and cover all production and office procedures of enterprises. As the crucial new infrastructures, networks have never been so important.

In the future, networks will evolve from connecting 10 billion people to connecting 100 billion things. Huawei deeply understands this trend, and constantly innovates technologies and upgrades network capabilities in the data communication field.

At HNS, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovations Never Stop", shedding light on Huawei's technology, solution, and product innovations in seven scenarios.

In office campuses, Huawei's third-generation smart antenna enables Wi-Fi 7 to deliver a record-high 30 Gbps speed and ultra-low 10 ms latency, creating the ultimate office experience. Regarding production campuses, Huawei integrates time sensitive network (TSN) technology into the industrial switch CloudEngine S5735I, which enables a microsecond-level latency, dual fed and selective receiving, and IT & OT convergence needed for the industrial field. With regard to branch interconnection, Huawei's innovative SD-WAN architecture combines CPU, NPU, and hardware acceleration engines, ultimately achieving more than 100 Gbps forwarding performance.

At HNS, Huawei, together with bank giants in Africa, unveiled diversified SD-WAN products ideal for "10 Gbps campus networks". Featured products include the highly reliable headquarters gateway NetEngine AR8700, the hyper-converged 200 Gbps cloud-native gateway NetEngine AR6700V, the simplified converged branch gateway NetEngine AR5710-S, and the industrial gateway NetEngine AR631I.

Due to enterprises' surging demand for computing power in areas such as high-performance computing (HPC) and AI, the entire industry is struggling to reduce private network construction, operations, and maintenance costs in data centers. In this context, Huawei and an industry pioneer from Egypt jointly launched CloudEngine 16800-X, the industry's first data center switch built for diversified computing power.

This flagship switch is hardware-ready for 800GE and builds a lossless Ethernet network to underpin diversified computing power for applications such as HPC, AI, and high-performance storage. It also supports exclusive network scale load balancing (NSLB), improving AI training efficiency by 20%.

In terms of WANs, Huawei constantly makes "IPv6 Enhanced" technology innovations and launches NetEngine 8000 F8, an ultra-high-density metro aggregation router with 6.4 Tbps performance. To maximize network security, Huawei unveiled the industry's first multilayer ransomware protection solution that leverages endpoint-network-storage collaboration and exclusive AI clustering algorithms to accurately identify ransomware.

When it comes to commercial and distribution business markets, Huawei launched "easy to install, easy to use, and easy to manage" product portfolios, fully meeting the scenario-based requirements of customers and partners.

Alone, no one can go far on their digital transformation journey. Vincent Liu commented that Huawei will provide HCIX and HCSX certification systems, innovative talent training, trusted professional services, and globalized cooperation platforms, enabling partners to better serve enterprise digital transformation.

Also at HNS, Huawei launched the first IP Club member program in Africa, recruiting over 300 members onsite.

To learn more about Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Products and Solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-network

