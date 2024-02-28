Huawei Unveils FTTO 2.0 at MWC 2024, Spearheading 10G Campus Network Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei debuted its groundbreaking Fiber to the Office (FTTO) 2.0 solution for 10G campus networks. In the context of fiberization, intelligent transformation, and green development, the Huawei FTTO 2.0 solution garnered widespread attention across the industry.

Gu Yunbo, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, said, "Huawei developed the FTTO solution based on an innovative IP+POL converged campus network architecture, and it has been embraced by over 8,000 campus customers across 50 countries. Stepping into the Wi-Fi 7 era, Huawei now introduces the next-generation FTTO 2.0 solution for standard campus customers and the 50G POL solution for high-performance campus scenarios, fully addressing the demands of intelligent campus upgrades and eco-friendly development."

The FTTO 2.0 solution supports XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7. Compared to FTTO 1.0, FTTO 2.0 delivers substantial enhancements in performance and user experience:

  • Bandwidth upgrade: Based on innovative XGS-PON Pro technology, Huawei FTTO 2.0 realizes 25 Gbps to the room, 10 Gbps to the AP, and 2.5 Gbps to the desktop, improving access bandwidth by 150%. Huawei has also launched W827E, the industry's first enterprise-level Wi-Fi 7 ONT.
  • Networking upgrade: Huawei FTTO 2.0 supports end-to-end slicing and can carry up to 8 dedicated networks, such as office and production networks. By avoiding siloed network construction, the solution slashes TCO by 30%.
  • Experience upgrade: Huawei FTTO 2.0 uses hard-isolated dedicated networks to ensure deterministic experience in key services. It uses an innovative C-WAN algorithm to realize a handover latency within 20 ms, making Wi-Fi roaming imperceptible to users. The POL analyzer feature also makes users' Wi-Fi experience visible.
  • O&M upgrade: The NCE-Campus network management platform supports unified management of IP+POL networks, significantly simplifying network O&M. It takes only one technician to manage an entire campus network.

In addition, Huawei rolled out the industry's first commercial 50G POL solution to address network challenges in scenarios requiring ultra-high-performance, such as 10G Wi-Fi 7 AP backhaul, high-density and high-bandwidth coverage in offices, and new video service applications such as VR/AR. This solution includes 50G PON OLTs and ONTs that support symmetric upstream and downstream bandwidths, elevating campus networks from 10G PON to 50G PON, enabling campus customers to enjoy ultra-broadband connectivity and network consolidation over a single fiber.

