Huawei Unveils the Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Powered by Secure Intelligent Connectivity, Advancing Industrial All Intelligence for Africa

CAIRO, Egypt, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Network Summit 2026 (HNS 2026) recently made its global debut in Cairo, Egypt. At the summit, Huawei unveiled the upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network for Northern Africa. This release embodies Huawei's philosophy of secure intelligent connectivity, embracing new growth with customers and partners in the Agentic AI era.

Richard Wu, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, giving a speech

Yang Chaobin, Executive Vice President, CEO of the ICT Business Group, Huawei, said, "Enterprise networks are becoming AI centric, shifting from ubiquitous ultra-broadband to Lossless Compute, Integrated Sensing and Communications, Full-scope Security, and Network Autonomy. Huawei is focused on providing 'AI for All, All on Secure IP', and forging secure and intelligent next-generation networks that unlock new possibilities in the AI era."

Rock Qin, Vice President, Northern Africa (North, West & Central Africa), Huawei, stated, "AI and security are the main themes for the future development of networks. Huawei has proposed five inclusive strategies in Northern Africa, working closely with customers in areas such as government, education, and finance to jointly build advanced and secure networks."

Huawei also launched an all-new suite of Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions for Northern Africa. Richard Wu, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, remarked, "To address intelligence challenges, Huawei has upgraded its Xinghe Intelligent Network to adhere to the philosophy of secure intelligent connectivity. This upgrade brings three key capabilities: green ultra-broadband, security & resilience, and network autonomy. Together, they strengthen the network foundation, ensure business stability, and enhance network intelligence, advancing industrial all intelligence for Africa."

This upgrade features innovative products and solutions across campus network, wide area network (WAN), data center network (DCN), and network security scenarios to meet the latest network demands of the AI era. Key highlights include:

The Pre Wi-Fi 8 solution delivers twice the industry average wireless performance.

The full-scope security campus solution addresses the growing demand for campus security.

iFlashboot 2.0 ensures uninterrupted inference services and guaranteed user experience.

The upgraded StarryWing Digital Map 2.0 and Rock-Solid Architecture 2.0 enhance DCN resilience.

The industry-unique intelligent intrinsic security board defends against WAN attacks.

Agentic SOC builds an autonomous, intelligent security operations system.

An awards ceremony was also held to honor Huawei's long-standing partners in the data communication field, including ACUD, ENR, and TMG. They were recognized with awards celebrating ten years of collaboration.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue collaborating with partners to seize intelligent transformation opportunities, create greater value for industries, and drive new growth together. This will be achieved by leveraging the fully upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network powered by secure intelligent connectivity.

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