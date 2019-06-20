HUAWEI WATCH GT sells more than two million units globally contributing to Y-o-Y growth of 282.2% for its wearable product line

Since launch the HUAWEI WATCH GT has won praise from media and consumers alike claiming several awards for its many stand-out technological features1 especially its battery life. After research revealed that short run time between charges was a pain point for consumers, Huawei responded by introducing WATCH GT which is powered by Huawei's in-house Lite OS system and empowered dual-chipset architecture to deliver ultra-long battery life. Users can now expect - under typical usage conditions, including all day wear and heart rate function activated, scientific sleeping function activated at night, 90 minutes of exercise per week and message notification – to get up to two weeks' full functionality between charges. A post- purchase study conducted earlier this year shows that 81% of consumers buy the WATCH GT because of its class-leading battery life. 2

Other technological innovations welcomed by consumers include:

Huawei Truseen 3.0 heart rate monitor technology that can monitor the heart rate for an entire day (24 hours) in real time providing detailed feedback on a user's health. This technology was nominated for the MWC 2019 Best Wearable Mobile Technology Award.

Huawei Trusleep 2.0 which helps users to identify six typical sleep problems and provide advice and personalized services to improve sleep quality.

More than 10 sport modes, which help consumers track and monitor their exercise regimes and training schedules.

In March of this year, Huawei launched two new editions, 46mm Active Edition and 42mm Elegant Edition, providing consumers with even more choice.

Based on the impressive first quarter performance including strong sales from major Chinese e-commerce platforms, Huawei remains confident in its continued growth in the expanding wearable technology market, led by the HUAWEI WATCH GT.

With a deep commitment to R&D - data from the 2018 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard puts Huawei fifth in the list of global investors in R&D and the only Chinese company to make the top ten3 - and a firm belief in developing products that solve consumer challenges by innovative technology, Huawei aims to provide even more popular products for consumers around the world.

1 WIRED rated HUAWEI WATCH GT Active as the "Best for battery life Smartwatch." Pocket-lint included HUAWEI WATCH GT into the "Best Smart Watch 2019" list; and WAREABLE rated HUAWEI WATCH GT Active as "Best Smart Watch of 2019."

2 The study was conducted in China only.

3 Source: The 2018 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, European Commission

