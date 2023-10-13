Huawei Working with Carriers to Build Premium Intelligent Connectivity for Business Success in the Era of Digital Intelligence

13 Oct, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At UBBF 2023, Richard Liu, President of Huawei's Carrier BG Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, delivered a keynote speech titled "Embracing New Opportunities with Premium Intelligent Connectivity". He explained that there are five capabilities of premium intelligent connectivity and noted that carriers need such connectivity to seize new opportunities in the era of digital intelligence.

The five capabilities are as follows:

Richard Liu speaking at the 9th Ultra-Broadband Forum
Ubiquitous gigabit: As smart home and home cloud services are becoming more and more popular, carriers' network shall be ready for ubiquitous gigabit connectivity and the capability to evolve to 10G. Huawei's FTTR solution provides home-wide Wi-Fi coverage, and its XGS-PON solution meets the requirement of symmetric upstream and downstream gigabit connect for home cloud services. Furthermore, Huawei's 50G PON solution helps carriers smoothly evolve their access networks to 10G access, delivering better home service experience.

Firewall: Cloud access and Internet access services offered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) require carriers to provide cloud, network and firewall convergence services. Huawei's Cloud-Network Express+ solution provides one-stop ICT services — including private line + firewall and + Wi-Fi management services — to meet the SMEs requirements for ultra-broadband connectivity with firewall.

Elastic ultra-broadband: As more and more enterprises are migrating their core production systems — not just office automation systems — to the cloud, elastic ultra-broadband ranging from 100 Mbps to 1000 Mbps and up to 10 Gbps is required. Huawei's Multi-Cloud Backbone and OTN Private Line solutions can offer more than 100 thousand network slices and extreme-large bandwidth, helping carriers realize multi-cloud access networks and guaranteeing enterprises' cloudification.

Low latency: Applications such as live streaming and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) promote edge service innovation, driving carriers to re-architect transport networks for low latency assurance. Huawei provides 400G + OXC technologies to assist carriers rolling out low-latency DC-centric ultra-broadband networks which is able evolve to 800G and realize 10ms-based latency services for fueling development of innovative services.

Intelligent lossless transmission: In the intelligent computing era, the coordinated development of transmission and computing power requires carriers' computing networks to offer intelligent lossless transmission. For intra-cloud connectivity, Huawei solution of AI Network Turbo can enable the load balancing intelligently. And for inter-cloud connect, Huawei provides end-to-end 400G transport network capabilities that is ready for seamless 800G evolution, and accelerates the large-scale commercial use of computing services.

The momentum of Industry development needs to be sustainably generated by both technology and business. In terms of technology, Huawei keeps working with carriers and industrial standards institutes to advance 5.5G industry standards and 5.5G-oriented target networks. Through this, it will be possible to meet the requirements of 100G mobile backhauling and 400G/800G network transporting which are brought by ubiquitous 10Gbps access. And in terms of business, Huawei cooperates with carriers together to deploy premium intelligent connectivity, ramp up commercial use in key scenarios, and ultimately unlock the value of digital intelligence transformation in industries.

Richard emphasized Huawei's ability is capable to rollout premium intelligent connectivity, and lots of its cutting-edge solutions are already commercial provisioned worldwide. "From Extreme to Excellence", Huawei is ready to work with carriers to build premium intelligent connectivity for mutual prosperity in the era of digital intelligence.

