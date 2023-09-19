HUB 2023 WORKFORCE ABSENCE MANAGEMENT SURVEY SHOWS ABSENCE MANAGEMENT POLICIES KEEPING PACE WITH TODAY'S WORKFORCE

News provided by

Hub International Limited

19 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Study Points to Leveraging Personalized Benefits Strategies for Talent Management and Workforce Productivity

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, released the HUB 2023 Workforce Absence Management Survey, a national study focused on small- to mid-sized employers. The findings reveal new benchmarks for employers to consider in managing the impact and opportunities of more refined absence management policies and practices to improve employee productivity and engagement.

"Managing employee absences has become more complex with the continued shift of hybrid work and changing employer perceptions on paid time off, paid sick leave and parental leave," said Andrea Goodkin, HUB People & Technology Consulting Practice Leader. "HUB's Workforce Absence Management Survey findings will encourage employers to consider a personalized view of their benefits and absence management programs to support the overall wellbeing of their employees, which in turn will foster a happy, healthy and productive workforce that can help their employer continue to succeed."

Key highlights from the study

  • Additional paid holidays take hold. Nearly one-quarter of employers have increased the number of holidays offered, compared with 14% in 2021*. Worth mentioning is that 24% now have Juneteenth as a paid holiday, compared with only 5% two years earlier.

  • More PTO becomes standard. Twenty-three percent of organizations modified their existing paid time off (PTO) programs, and of those, 56% increased the number of paid time off days provided. Companies that increased PTO cited taking care of employees as the top reason for extending this benefit, followed by the desire to be more competitive in recruiting and retention.

  • PPL continues to expand. More than one-third of respondents increased their parental leave (PPL), while 64% made no changes.

  • FMLA and leave administration remain the same. Similar to results from the 2021 survey, 90% of employers are eligible for FMLA requirements, with 70% discontinuing group benefits at the end of the month that FMLA expires.

About the HUB 2023 Workforce Absence Management Survey

More than 500 small- and mid-sized employers with 50-1,000 employees participated in HUB's survey, providing information on their current absence programs. Download HUB's 2023 Workforce Absence Management Survey to learn more.

*Year of last HUB Workforce Absence Management Survey

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB RETIREMENT SELECT 100+ POOLED EMPLOYER PLAN

HUB'S $23B VALUATION AND SUCCESSFUL GROWTH TRAJECTORY ATTRACTS ADDITIONAL MINORITY INVESTMENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.