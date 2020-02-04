Hub International Acquires Alberta-Based Benefex Consulting Inc.

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Benefex Consulting Inc. (Benefex). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Benefex is an employee benefits and retirement consulting firm that specializes in group insurance programs, retirement, wellness solutions, and special risk coverage that addresses clients' unique needs. Benefex currently serves clients in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Wade Cox, Kyle Stinson and Brad Seib, Principals at Benefex, will join Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Canada West) and, in addition to leading the Benefex team under Hub Canada West, will continue to provide in-depth consulting services to their clients.

"We are excited to add another dynamic firm to our expanding employee benefits platform," said Kevin Rome, President of Employee Benefits, Hub Canada West. "The Benefex team has a long-standing reputation of excellence in the Alberta benefits marketplace. Their commitment to client service and tenacity in supporting their clients' interests align very well with our core values. Their experience in providing advice and mitigating risks make them a great addition to our Hub Canada West team."

"At Benefex, providing our clients with well-designed benefits and retirement solutions along with sound advice have always been key to our offering of superior value," said Wade Cox, Benefex Managing Partner. "Our clients will continue to benefit from this approach and will now have access to a broader range of services and support that make Hub a leading global firm."

The move continues to advance Hub's ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to expand its best-in-class employee benefits and retirement solution to address the challenges clients are facing, including in benefits, total health and retirement.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

