HUB International Acquires Alberta-Based RBI Advisory Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired R Bruce Inc. d/b/a RBI Advisory Group (RBI Advisory Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, RBI Advisory Group has provided strategic group benefit advisory services to employers and associations for nearly 20 years.

Rick Achtymichuk, Managing Partner and Owner of RBI Advisory Group, will join Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Canada West).

The move continues to reinforce Hub's ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to expand its best-in-class employee benefits and pension solution to address the challenges clients are facing, including in health and wellness, benefit communications and retirement.

About Hub's M&A ActivitiesHub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub InternationalHeadquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

