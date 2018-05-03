Hub International Acquires Alberta, Canada-Based Carlton Insurance Brokers Inc.

The C.I.B. team will join Hub Barton, and Tony Carlton, CEO of C.I.B., will report to Doug Lyall, VP of Sales, Hub Barton, and Elizabeth Fiegehen, VP of Operations, HUB Barton.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

