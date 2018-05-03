Hub International Acquires Alberta, Canada-Based Carlton Insurance Brokers Inc.

CHICAGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the shares of Carlton Insurance Brokers Inc. (C.I.B.). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Jasper, Alberta, C.I.B. offers personal and commercial insurance and specializes in solutions for the transportation industry. C.I.B's focus on the transportation industry supports Hub's recent launch of its Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing solutions in Canada.
The C.I.B. team will join Hub Barton, and Tony Carlton, CEO of C.I.B., will report to Doug Lyall, VP of Sales, Hub Barton, and Elizabeth Fiegehen, VP of Operations, HUB Barton.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.
