Hub International Acquires Assets From Kelly King Insurance Services

CHICAGO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired certain assets from Kelly King Insurance Services (Kelly King). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Based in Ripon, California, Kelly King's property and casualty insurance solutions are focused on insuring Landscaping and Tree Care business operations. The agency's clients will benefit from additional resources and expertise by joining Hub's California-based Arborist program.
