HUB International Acquires Assets of Virginia-Based WFG Benefits, Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of WFG Benefits, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in McLean, Virginia, WFG Benefits, Inc. is a comprehensive insurance and employee benefit planning firm with more than 30 years of experience providing businesses, associations, professional firms and institutions in the Mid-Atlantic region with benefits solutions.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

