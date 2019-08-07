Hub International Acquires Books Of Business And Hires Four Nationwide Agents

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired property and casualty books of business from, and hired, insurance agents Matthew Lennon, Craig Love, Frank and Michael Namath.

Each of the agents were previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and are now joining Hub as they shift to becoming independent agents. These additions will complement and strengthen Hub's personal insurance solutions.

Mr. Lennon, Mr. Love and the Namaths provide personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto, life and business. They are based in the following cities in Pennsylvania: Hatboro, Mount Carmel and Aliquippa.

"We are delighted to welcome these outstanding agents to Hub. They each have a strong local personal insurance reputation in Pennsylvania," said Neil Hughes, President of Hub's U.S. Central Region. "It's a priority for us to continue to offer an independent platform for them and other agents who join Hub. They will have a significant and positive impact on our personal insurance services and will be important contributors to our growth in the marketplace."

This announcement follows Hub's recent acquisition of Cosaint Insurance Partners, LLC last month, who recently shifted from Nationwide's exclusive distribution model to an independent broker.

